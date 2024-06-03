Vibrant Tropical Smoothie Bowl Recipe

With our increasingly busy lives, it can be hard to get creative when it comes to the first meal of the day. And, although some people are naturally early birds, there are many of us who find getting out of bed to be achievement enough, let alone preparing and consuming a healthy, balanced breakfast. Mornings can be rough, so why not add a little more brightness and nutrition with this vibrant tropical smoothie bowl?

Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this tropical smoothie bowl is a great addition to your mornings, afternoons, evenings — basically, you can't go wrong with this treat. A smoothie bowl is simply a thicker version of a smoothie that is served in a bowl, accompanied by a variety of other fruits. This tropical smoothie bowl has a lovely creamy texture and a super zingy tropical flavor that is guaranteed to add a bit of sunshine to the start of every day. With a blend of pineapple, passion fruit, banana, and mango, this smoothie bowl is bursting with vitamins and minerals, which are further supplemented by the additional topping of tropical fruits and coconut flakes. Super quick to assemble and easy to customize, this tropical smoothie bowl makes a refreshing breakfast option that is perfect all year round.