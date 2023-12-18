Bulk Up Your Smoothie Bowl With Creamy Silken Tofu

It's hard to find a singular ingredient that accomplishes everything you want in a smoothie. While you may turn to chia seeds for more protein, you'll still need a few slices of avocado to make it creamy. But if you're looking to bulk up your smoothie bowl for a thick and creamy result, you could just use silken tofu.

Yes, adding a popular meat alternative into what's supposed to be a sweet bowl of smoothie sounds a little weird. However, silken tofu tastes like virtually nothing. Just think of it as a compact, more high-protein version of soy milk. It's also soft and filled with water, so there's no need to add additional liquids to make it blend easily. In fact, it's too delicate to be cooked in most recipes, so using silken tofu in your tofu is the best way to utilize it.

Since the goal is to have a smooth, creamy smoothie bowl, there's no need to press the tofu. Just chop it up and place it right into the blender. From there, you can focus on the fruits and veggies you want in your smoothie; one cup of silken tofu will have around 18 grams of protein, so there's no need to add nut butters or protein powder.