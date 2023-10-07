Lemon Is The Key To Fixing An Overly Sweet Smoothie

Unlike most other drinks, smoothies allow you to consume most of the important food groups in only a few sips. Flavored with your favorite fruits, vegetables, a splash of milk, and a protein-packed nut butter to keep you full, smoothies always make an excellent breakfast. Yet, going overboard on things like dates, ripe bananas, or agave syrup can result in a smoothie that's way too sweet.

Instead of making your smoothie with water to temper the sugar, try squeezing lemon juice into your smoothie. The citrus is naturally acidic, which helps to counteract sweetness. Start out with a small amount and taste it to ensure that you don't go over the top and end up with a mouth-puckering smoothie. If you don't have any lemons on hand, a teaspoon or two of apple cider vinegar will also suffice.

While lemon juice adds a bright, zesty flavor to fruit smoothies, the best way to avoid an overly sweet smoothie is to learn how to balance flavors. Read ahead to learn the best ways to make a smoothie that tastes just right.