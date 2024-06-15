13 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Jam

Store-bought jam is a staple pantry item in many homes because of its range of fruity flavors, affordability, and the myriad ways to use it. You don't have the hassle of buying, cooking, and mashing fruit like you would when making jam from scratch. It's helpful to note what makes jam different from jelly, as the latter is like gelatin when compared to the chunks of fruits and seeds you find in jam. Both are tasty, but they have different textures. For these tips, we are upgrading fruit-packed jam. There are plenty of ways to utilize this spread in everyday dishes, like sandwiches or toast, as well as with special-occasion goodies, like brownies laden with fruit jams.

If you're looking for ways to upgrade store-bought jam, we have quite a few tips for you to consider. Whether your jam is lacking flavor or the texture needs improvement, we have options to make it better all around. We will share how to upgrade it, why these tips help, or any other aspects that you might need to consider.

Most of these hacks are pretty easy, and can be done with any jam you have on hand. However, we will highlight combinations that taste especially good together, or if there are any steps required for the tip to produce desired results. After making an upgrade, use the elevated jam right away, since fresh ingredients or alterations can change its shelf life, freshness, and flavor.