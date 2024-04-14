The Only 2 Ingredients You Need To Fix Overly Sweet Store-Bought Jam

Everyone can agree that homemade jam is better than its store-bought counterpart, but we don't always have time to make our own from scratch, so we often have to settle for premade jam. This also means that we may encounter some problems with the store-bought jam such as it being too sweet. Luckily, there's an easy way to fix this with only two ingredients: Salt and a lemon.

The salt will enhance the flavors already in the jam, so the taste of strawberry will be more noticeable in a strawberry jam. Meanwhile, the acidity of the lemon juice will balance out the flavors, lessening the overpowering sweetness in the jam. As a bonus, the lemon juice can also help to thicken up jam that is too runny, fixing the consistency will also help to make the store-bought jam taste a little bit more homemade.

To try out this two-ingredient trick, add just a pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon juice, then taste the jam. If it's still too sweet, try adding another squeeze of lemon juice, but hold back on any more salt, since the salt can ultimately make it taste even sweeter, which we don't want. Sticking to just a pinch gives us that enhanced flavor, which we do want.