Give Your Brownies Brighter Dimension With The Addition Of Fruity Jam

Brownies are a simple dessert that rarely need much primping. As consistently delicious as they are, they can still taste a little dense, so it doesn't hurt to spruce them up with ingredients you can probably find in your kitchen. To brighten up your brownies, add a touch of fruity jam.

Fruits and chocolate are already paired together in so many ways: in chocolate-covered strawberries, a healthy black forest smoothie, or chocolate bars filled with coconut flakes or raspberry in the center. With brownies and jam, the desserts contain a sumptuous surprise each time you bite into a piece and discover there's tart jam in there. The jam makes the brownies more moist and delivers a sweet, zesty flavor that brightens the richness of the dish. A perfect dessert for center brownie enthusiasts, the sweet technique ensures your brownies are always soft.

You can mix the jam into the brownie batter or spread on top prior to baking. For the latter option, add a few dollops of jam to the top or use a piping bag to swirl intricate designs on top of the brownies. Using jam works with plain brownies, nutty brownies, or brownies made from white chocolate, but it pairs especially well with the ones that aren't as sweet. Tasting Table's mocha brownies are made with unsweetened cocoa powder and espresso powder, so a fruity jam can replace the sugar the recipe calls for if you don't want your brownies to be saccharine.