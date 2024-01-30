Ginger-Pear Crisp With Gingersnap Crumble Recipe

Not only is the combination of sweet spiced pears and a crunchy ginger topping a match made in heaven, but it is also one that is open to customization. There are plenty of options for adapting this recipe to either suit a dietary need or personal preference or to enhance the existing flavors and textures.

To make this ginger-pear crisp gluten-free, simply swap out the flour and the ginger cookies for a gluten-free version, and ensure that the oats you use are certified gluten-free too. To adapt this recipe for a dairy-free diet, you'll just need to use a dairy-free variety of butter, margarine, or even coconut oil. Remember to serve with a dairy-free ice cream or cream.

You've got almost limitless options available to you to add some variation to the flavors and textures. You can play around with the fruit filling, substituting some of the chopped pears for berries, apples, or plums instead. This is a great way to adapt the crisp to whichever fruits are in season. You can also experiment with the spices — cinnamon or cardamom make great additions. Finally, you can mix nuts in with the topping to add further crunch as well as a delicious toasted nut flavor to the resulting crisp.