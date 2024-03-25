Bourbon Is The Boozy Ingredient You Should Add To Your Homemade Jams

Homemade jam is a labor of love. With all the fruit preparation, steamy stirring, and boiling jars, you want to be sure you're cooking up a batch of spread that wouldn't be mistaken for a common grocery brand. Learning to add special enhancements like rosemary to pear jam can make all the difference between a ho-hum jar and one that will make everyone beg for the recipe. When you've got plans for cooking jam from your favorite fruit, reaching for your favorite bourbon bottle is a delicious way to add some personality and a little kick to the batch.

Bourbon's natural sweetness marries well with fruit and adds toasty caramel notes to jams, helping balance all that sugar. Just like a vanilla bean adds interest to baked goods, bourbon creates luscious background flavors. Look no further than our list of the best bourbon cocktails to see what fruits pair well with the boozy addition: Apples, peaches, citrus fruits, berries, and cherries all make good choices for your jam pairing plans.