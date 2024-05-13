Cream Cheese And Assorted Fruit Danishes Recipe

It might require patience, but nothing beats a pastry made from scratch. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares these cream cheese and assorted fruit danishes that will reward you for the effort you put into them. You'll need to carve out some time to make them, but they're notably flakier and fresher than anything from a package. Rosenhouse assures us that, "Danishes are a labor of love, but so worth it. Once you master making this dough, you'll never go back to the store-bought version."

This recipe requires several steps, including chilling and folding the dough at a few intervals. It might seem overwhelming at first, so Rosenhouse recommends, "Remember to take this recipe one step at a time. I love to choose a rainy day when I know we'll all be at home — you can complete the folds at your leisure throughout the day without feeling rushed." Once your pastries are baked to a golden finish, she suggests serving them as the perfect centerpiece for a brunch gathering. If you mix up a batch of different kinds, topped with a variety of fruit and nut toppings, "Everyone can grab their favorite! Serve with all of your classic brunch favorites — eggs, bacon, fruit salad, and more."