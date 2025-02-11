When we say, "how to pick the absolute best apples every time you shop," "best" is obviously a subjective term, here. An apple that might be excellent for pie might fall short in a salad. This is why it helps to have a good idea of what you're planning on using the apples for before going to the grocery store to pick them out. Luckily, the above tips still apply, but you'll just want to consider the specific apple variety when applying your new apple-choosing know-how.

We have a lengthy list of the best apples to choose for baking, including Rome, Jonathan, and Gala apples. Ultimately, you want an apple that will keep its shape even when cooked in its sugar and dough sauna. Northern Spy apples are also on the list, and are a good example of how color can mean something different depending on the apple variety. Northern Spy apples, as well as Galas, tend to be dual-toned — but you should still look for consistent shading, even if that shading includes multiple colors.

When it comes to salad or snacking apples, you want a firm yet still juicy flesh that stands on its own flavorwise. We recommend Gala, Honeycrisp, and Ginger Gold — the latter of which are particularly good for snacking because they keep their light gold coloring without going brown as quickly as some other varieties. Surprisingly, you don't want your apples to smell too strongly of apple because that means they might be ripening too fast. And again, you want these apples to be firm to the touch. If you take one tip away from this piece, it's that firmness is always a winner in the book of fresh apples.

