A Pro Chef Shares 9 Tips For Picking Out The Perfect Watermelon

Nothing signals summer's arrival more than pushing your shopping cart past a mountain of watermelons in your grocery store's produce section. When the melons arrive, you know it's the season of no school, vacations, and endless weekend barbecues. Those barbecue spreads wouldn't be complete without fresh watermelon. Whether you're whipping up a melon fruit salad, pouring ice-cold glasses of watermelon lemonade, or staying cool with a serving of watermelon granita, everyone's favorite melon is the MVP of summer fruit.

Though watermelon is often available year-round, its season runs from May through September, just in time to make all of our summer celebrations delicious. One bite of watermelon should give your taste buds a burst of flavor that's both sweet and refreshing, and you'll only achieve that with a melon that's perfectly ripe. Unfortunately, choosing a perfect watermelon can be tricky. It's much more involved than simply grabbing one from the top of the pile.

As a personal chef, I spent years honing my ability to choose the ripest, sweetest melons to use in recipes for my clients, while also learning how to pick camera-ready melons with the brightest, most gorgeous flesh for food-styling gigs. I made friends with the staff in my grocery store's produce department, and asked tons of questions to producers at farmer's markets to get the inside track on how to choose a great watermelon. These tips will give you a step-by-step roadmap to picking the perfect watermelon every time.