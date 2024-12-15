How To Choose The Best Cottage Cheese At The Grocery Store

If you love cottage cheese, you probably have a container of your favorite brand stocked in your fridge. But if you're new to cottage cheese and you're wondering what type of curds to choose, there are a handful of ways to determine the best cottage cheese for your needs. We did a deep dive and whipped up a list of factors to consider when you're perusing the cheese aisle in your grocery store.

The simple process of making this curdled dairy product is partly in the name. Farmers used to store leftover milk in their cottages. The milk curdled, separating milkfat solids from whey. Thus, cottage cheese was born. Today, an acidic ingredient is added to milk to promote fermenting; typically, live active cultures. Once the milk has fermented and separated, the curds are strained from the whey, rinsed, and lightly salted.

The cottage cheese you find in the grocery store is considered dressed. That is, curds are dressed in a creamy liquid. Some brands add some whey back in as part of the dressing, but most feature a simple cultured cream. Because the ingredients for cottage cheese are so simple, the standard of milk is the prime indicator of quality. But not all milk is created equal — quality is derived from the cows and land. After that, production matters for how milk is treated, and the final cottage cheese is packaged.

