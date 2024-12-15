How To Choose The Best Cottage Cheese At The Grocery Store
If you love cottage cheese, you probably have a container of your favorite brand stocked in your fridge. But if you're new to cottage cheese and you're wondering what type of curds to choose, there are a handful of ways to determine the best cottage cheese for your needs. We did a deep dive and whipped up a list of factors to consider when you're perusing the cheese aisle in your grocery store.
The simple process of making this curdled dairy product is partly in the name. Farmers used to store leftover milk in their cottages. The milk curdled, separating milkfat solids from whey. Thus, cottage cheese was born. Today, an acidic ingredient is added to milk to promote fermenting; typically, live active cultures. Once the milk has fermented and separated, the curds are strained from the whey, rinsed, and lightly salted.
The cottage cheese you find in the grocery store is considered dressed. That is, curds are dressed in a creamy liquid. Some brands add some whey back in as part of the dressing, but most feature a simple cultured cream. Because the ingredients for cottage cheese are so simple, the standard of milk is the prime indicator of quality. But not all milk is created equal — quality is derived from the cows and land. After that, production matters for how milk is treated, and the final cottage cheese is packaged.
Look for happy cows
Different dairy brands follow different farming practices. Look for a cottage cheese brand with a good reputation and one that is transparent about its farming practices and cow care. You can tell a lot about the quality of the cottage cheese you're buying if you know how the cows are raised. It should probably go without saying, but happy cows make quality milk. When a brand is proud of its product, it tends to boast about the farms it sources from and how the cows are taken care of.
Regenerative farming is the holy grail of farming practices. It's better for the animals, crops, and land, and it benefits every step of farming while regenerating the earth. Happy and healthy cows get to graze all day on green pastures, enjoy the sun, get fresh air, and munch on a variety of grasses. But not every dairy farm features lush meadows and green paddocks. Some farms are located in areas where it's more reasonable to house cows in temperature-controlled barns, so the cows have access to shelter, shade, and bedding. But the bottom line is simple — well-cared-for cows and land produce high-quality dairy.
The fewer the ingredients, the better
The cottage cheese-making process is simple and only requires milk, cream, and salt. The final outcome of the curds has everything to do with the cow's milk. When you source the finest ingredients, you don't need to offset or enhance your recipe with more, and often unnecessary, ingredients. The better these ingredients are, the fewer you need to add in order to make a good cottage cheese. Brands like Daisy, Good Culture, and Kalona Supernatural keep it simple with the basics, using live active cultures to create creamy, cheesy curds. Kalona even notes that its sea salt is hand-harvested from the coastal waters of France.
Always read the ingredient list on food labels, so you know exactly what you're getting. Some cottage cheese brands feature thickeners, preservatives, and additives. Whether or not you want these additional ingredients in your cottage cheese is your personal choice. But the fewer ingredients in cottage cheese, the more it will resemble its true taste.
Check the label for curd size and milkfat percentage
Similar to other types of cheese, cottage cheese has some variations in styles. Tweaking the cheese-making process results in cottage cheese that features a range in fat content, curd size, and texture. Cottage cheese can be thin or thick and tangy or sweet, and the curds may be small or large. What's best for you, though, is a matter of preference.
The fat content of cottage cheese can make the difference between a light cheesy snack and a rich, creamy dessert. No- or low-fat cottage cheese — 0% and 1% — is usually on the drier side with a thinner dressing, while full-fat cottage cheese — 4% and 6% — is typically thick and creamy. If you're unsure which milkfat percentage you would enjoy, consider 2%, which is the midway point.
The curd size may not matter as much for your recipe, but if you enjoy the textural bite of the curds, you may want to opt for a large curd size. If you want cottage cheese to blend more seamlessly with other ingredients, consider choosing a small curd.
Choose cottage cheese based on your recipe or purpose
There are a number of ways to use cottage cheese. Whether it's for lasagna, tacos, or tzatziki, there are countless recipes where you could use cottage cheese. If you're enjoying the cheesy curds solo, then fat content and curd size are a matter of preference. For instance, cottage cheese with a 4% or 6% milkfat yields rich, thick, and creamy curds. Likewise, whether or not you choose plain or one flavored with fruit or herbs is up to your taste buds. If you want something a little sweeter, consider cottage cheese with fruit like berries or peaches. For a savory cheesy curd, consider the addition of chives.
Cottage cheese is one of those foods that can jump in and be substituted in any number of recipes. Swap it with sour cream, mayonnaise, or yogurt for dips, casseroles, frittatas, baked goods, desserts, and more. Lighter, thinner cottage cheese, such as no- or low-fat, does well with egg dishes and dips. Small curds might do best with things like dips and spreads or baked goods. Thick, creamy cottage cheese, such that you find with 4% or 6% milkfat, may replace ricotta or cream cheese in dessert recipes or do well in casseroles or stews.
Take advantage of a taste test when stores provide one
Every now and then, brands feature taste tests in grocery stores for some of the goods they sell. If your local grocer provides the opportunity to taste-test cottage cheese, don't turn it down. Even if you have a go-to brand, brand-provided taste tests give you the opportunity to try something new. Usually, the server represents the brand, so you may also be able to ask pointed questions regarding the product you are taste testing.
Though you're searching for cottage cheese that meets your personal taste standards, a good quality cottage cheese is cream-colored and shouldn't have any off flavors or smells. It should taste fresh and bright. Cottage cheese should be somewhat firm but not too hard, where the curds are almost spongy in texture. Curds should be able to maintain their shape and not crumble into dry pieces. The best cottage cheese brands coat cheesy curds in a creamy dressing, which can be thin to thick, but should never be too watery.
Make sure it's packaged well for freshness
Most cottage cheese brands are sealed and packaged in small or large plastic containers to maintain freshness and shelf life. You'll find individual containers meant for single servings, which are sometimes sold in packs of four or six and may also come with fruit on the side or mixed in. More commonly, cottage cheese is sold in 1-pound tubs, but you might also find brands that sell cottage cheese in tubs up to 2 pounds. Since cottage cheese does have an expiration date, choose the size container that best suits your needs so it doesn't spoil before you get a chance to enjoy it.
Check the expiration or sell-by date on the label, and don't open the container until you're ready to use it. Quality cottage cheese retains freshness for a reasonable amount of time when you store it properly in the fridge. Once you've opened the container, though, it's best to eat the cottage cheese within a few days in order to enjoy it at its peak flavor and texture.
Consider the price in relation to what you're getting
Cottage cheese brands range in price — especially depending on the size of the container or whether there are additional ingredients like fruit or herbs. But as it is with most things in life, higher quality comes with a higher price tag. Brands that go the extra mile and source milk from regenerative farms are more than likely to sport a higher price. Keep in mind, however, cost does not always reflect the quality of a product.
Ultimately, the cottage cheese you choose is up to your personal preferences, farm choice, and budget. But consider what you want cottage cheese for. If you hope to enjoy the creamy curds by the spoonful, opt for a higher-end cottage cheese so you can experience true top-quality ingredients. If you want to add cottage cheese to a recipe like lasagna or beef stew, you can easily use a slightly lower quality cottage cheese without altering your overall recipe much. And should you find yourself with less-than-stellar cottage cheese, there are a number of ingredients that can elevate it.