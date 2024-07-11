8 Cottage Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

As a very divisive breakfast item, cottage cheese is definitely a love-it-or-hate-it food. However, while it's typically eaten plain for breakfast (at least, that's when I eat it the most), there are ways to use cottage cheese in many other dishes at any time of day.

Blending cottage cheese makes it more versatile, giving it a whipped consistency perfect for a ricotta replacement in lasagna or for spreading on sandwiches. You can also incorporate this dairy product into a breakfast classic to discover that cottage cheese unlocks the creamiest scrambled eggs. More simply, try putting it on toast with some salt and a drizzle of olive oil.

While the story of how cottage cheese got its name reflects the ingredient's homemade roots, grocery stores now offer many different brands of cottage cheese in varied forms, all having their own unique twists. When shopping for cottage cheese, read the label to see its percentage of milk fat before purchasing it. The more milk fat, the creamier it should be — though that's not always the case. I decided to try out some of the most popular cottage cheese brands (making sure to buy products with similar milk fat percentages) to see which one was the best based on flavor, texture, price per ounce, and more; check out methodology details below for additional info on that. Ranked from worst to best, here are the cottage cheese brands that are worth buying, and the ones better left on the shelf.