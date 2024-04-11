The Story Of How Cottage Cheese Got Its Name Is Probably What You'd Expect

Cottage cheese is having a renaissance moment. With lumps of curds in a creamy base, this dairy product was a mid-century staple that nearly faded into the avocado-colored kitchen backdrop. Still, the protein-packed product has become popular again, and why not? It's nutritious with a nearly neutral creamy flavor that makes it an easy swap for fattier options. Interestingly, this is not the first revival for cottage cheese, which was one of the foods early American homesteaders made with excess milk. The curdled milk product was easy to make at home in the days when a farmer's small home was known as a cottage. Cheese made at the cottage is what we know as cottage cheese.

In the days before pasteurization, milk that was not kept very cold would quickly sour because naturally occurring bacteria produce lactic acid, similar to the way yogurt becomes tangy and sour as it gets made. Milk proteins begin to clump together into curds in the presence of acid, meaning this souring milk would curdle. The watery whey was strained off, leaving a mass of soft, lumpy cheese. This natural process could be followed in any farmstead cottage with excess milk.