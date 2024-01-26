The Reason Greek Yogurt Has A Sour Flavor

Did you know that in 2022, according to Statista, the average American ate about 13.9 pounds of yogurt? And, about half of that was Greek yogurt! Considering how creamy and nutritious it is, these stats aren't at all surprising. Still, if you've ever tried Greek yogurt, you might have noticed that it's quite different from plain-old regular yogurt. Specifically, it's much creamier and has a more sour flavor.

Don't worry, the tart taste isn't because your brand-new tub of Greek yogurt is spoiled — it's all because of how Greek yogurt is made, which is a bit different from the process used for regular yogurt. Both kinds start with milk. After going through heat treatment to clear out harmful bacteria, special beneficial bacterial cultures are added. These cultures transform the milk's sugar into lactic acid, which gives yogurt its acidic twang. The yogurt is left to ferment for a while until its pH level hits around 4.5. At this point, regular yogurt is cooled to stop the fermentation process, and then it's shipped off for consumption.

On the other hand, Greek yogurt undergoes an additional step: straining. This step removes whey protein and some other liquids from the newly-made yogurt. When you take away the whey and most of the liquid, Greek yogurt becomes thicker and creamier in texture. This also makes its flavor more concentrated, explaining why it has that tangy, almost sour taste compared to regular yogurt!