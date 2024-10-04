The Cottage Cheese Brand We'll Always Put In Our Shopping Carts

These days, cottage cheese is having a moment. Once, it was a sad side dish served next to a lump of canned pineapple in a circa-1950s diner. But for months now, the retro-turned-trendy ingredient has been sneaking its way into scrambled eggs, avocado toast, and high-protein ice cream.

Countless brands now offer the creamy, curdy wonder ingredient. And it can be difficult to land on a product that's not a little smelly or watery — after all, we're talking about a curdled milk product here. But if you're looking for an option that truly delivers, we've placed Breakstone's live active 2% cottage cheese at the top of our list of best brands.

Brands ranging from Target to Cabot are also riding the cottage cheese train, but Breakstone's wins in two categories: Flavor and health benefits. Its small-curd texture is smooth, rather than unpleasantly chunky, and aside from the high protein content, it boasts one additional plus that other brands don't necessarily offer: It is made from cultured milk, which contains probiotics. But how can this serve as an advantage?