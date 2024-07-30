Internet-Famous Cottage Cheese Flatbread Recipe

Cottage cheese is finally getting the recognition it deserves as an excellent source of healthy protein — or rather, a resurgence, thanks to social media. While the fitness community may have always been privy to the magic of cottage cheese, the oddly curdled yogurt has gotten a widespread bad rap until going viral on TikTok. Recipes like cottage cheese ice cream have inspired cooks beyond fitness influencers to get creative with the high-protein dairy, sometimes even baking it into savory dishes.

One savory way to use cottage cheese is to bake it into a flatbread, another trend that social media scrollers may have stumbled across. It seems like magic — eggs, cottage cheese, and seasonings transforming into bread — but it's not as mysterious as it appears. The "flatbread" is really more of an omelet or frittata, and without the right seasonings, tastes pretty much like eggs, too. The key, as written in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is to add herbs and aromatics, then bake until very crispy. Though it may never be true bread, the clever technique helps turn a cheesy, thin frittata into a delicious vessel for sandwich fixings. And when you can't have wheat, like in keto or gluten free diets, a delicious alternative is more than good enough.