Creamy Gzik (Polish Cottage Cheese Dip) Recipe

If you're not familiar with gzik, it's a versatile cottage cheese spread from Poland that's full of understated and delicious flavor. Gzik comes from the Polish provinces of Wielkopolska and Kujawy, and it's traditionally made with twaróg, a dry farmer's cheese that comes pressed in discs. The cheese is mashed and mixed with sour cream or plain yogurt to add back moisture and make it the perfect creamy consistency. Then, radishes and other ingredients, such as fresh dill, chives, or other alliums, are mixed into the spread for the finishing touch.

Twaróg or other farmer's cheeses may be hard to find, so recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for gzik that uses store-bought cottage cheese mixed with Greek yogurt to achieve the same, creamy result. Since twaróg is basically a dry cottage cheese, this recipe is similar to the original. Radishes, chives, and dill are mixed into the cheese to add a slightly spicy flavor, fresh herby notes, and a little crunch, all of which complement the mild cheese. Gzik is traditionally served over baked potatoes or for breakfast on buttered rye bread. Cottage cheese is a popular choice for nutrient-rich diets, so this could be a great new way to start your day. If you're anything like us, you just may fall in love with this delightful, easy-to-make recipe.