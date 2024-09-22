15 Ingredients To Elevate Store-Bought Cottage Cheese
It might sound strange, but cottage cheese is making a comeback. Once considered a bland and boring food, this protein-rich dairy product has become super-trendy thanks to an influx of attention on TikTok. Folks on social media have been using this store-bought ingredient to make a variety of unexpected recipes, including cottage cheese pasta sauce, cottage cheese pancakes, and even cottage cheese flatbread. But if you're new to this ingredient, or looking for simpler ways to use cottage cheese, consider adding one of the enhancements on this list, whether you're craving a sweet dessert or a savory side dish.
To learn the best options to use add-ins for store-bought cottage cheese, we chatted with several culinary experts. Nathan Lyon is a chef and cookbook author who has appeared on Food Network shows, Stephen Chavez is an instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Christiane Matey is a chef, dietitian, and founder of Mint Nutrition. They also shared recommendations for serving the finished cottage-cheese concoctions.
Start with high-quality cottage cheese to get the most out of these ideas. It's also important to keep track of the ingredient's freshness, because opened cottage cheese expires after about a week in the fridge. Always store it in an airtight container, and make sure your refrigerator is set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. On that note, if your cottage cheese develops mold or has a sour smell, no add-in can save it — kick those curds to the curb.
Salsa
For a zesty and creamy treat, mix cottage cheese with one spicy ingredient: salsa. The mild flavor and silky texture of cottage cheese will balance the spiced notes of salsa, creating the perfect two-ingredient dip. You can choose between mild, medium, or hot salsa, depending on what your taste buds prefer.
The combination of cottage cheese and salsa can yield a watery mixture — but there are several steps you can take to avoid this. "First, strain your cottage cheese through a cheesecloth to remove excess liquid," says Nathan Lyon. It's also a good idea to use only a small amount of salsa — just enough to add flavor — or opt for a chunkier, less soupy salsa variety.
Once you've blended salsa into your store-bought cottage cheese, Lyon recommends serving the dip on a crudités platter. Another option is to add a dollop on top of soup or a protein dish that harmonizes with the flavors of this dip, such as chili, burrito bowls, or grilled chicken. Otherwise, enjoy the dip just like you would salsa: with tortilla chips, on tacos, or on top of eggs.
Queso
If you love following food trends on TikTok, you've likely heard of cottage cheese queso. As the name suggests, the concoction consists of cottage cheese mixed with queso, and it's delicious. But first, it's worth noting that the word "queso" can refer to multiple foods. This is the Spanish word for "cheese" — but in Tex-Mex cuisine, it refers to chile con queso ("chili with cheese"), and in this context, queso is a melted cheese dip infused with chili peppers that's either white or orange, depending on the type of cheese used.
Queso is often paired with tortilla chips, but it's also an excellent ingredient for elevating store-bought cottage cheese. All you need to do is puree cottage cheese and queso in a blender until smooth and combined. But don't be afraid to get creative — you can also add herbs, spices, minced garlic, or "whichever trendy seasoning you would like, such as chipotle, curry, or gochujang," says Stephen Chavez. You could even toss in a handful of shredded cheese to make the blend even cheesier.
Honey
For a sweet take on cottage cheese, add a bit of honey. The mild flavor of cottage cheese will mellow the honey's sweetness, creating a delightfully rich and creamy dip. Simply drizzle the honey on top, or mix it directly into the cottage cheese, according to Stephen Chavez. However, if your honey has crystallized or very thick, you can microwave it for 20 seconds or place the container in a pot of warm water, Chavez says. For a vegan-friendly option, swap the honey for maple syrup, agave syrup, or date syrup.
"Sweetened cottage cheese can be served with fruit," Chavez says, "but it pairs well with salty or sour items, like those found on a charcuterie board." Examples include cured meats, pickled vegetables, salted nuts, and olives. To display the sweetened cottage cheese, scoop it into small bowls positioned directly beside the board.
Canned tuna
Traditionally, tuna salad calls for mayonnaise as a creamy ingredient — but why restrict yourself to that? Try swapping the mayonnaise for cottage cheese, a more filling and protein-rich option. This combination can be served on bread for a classic tuna sandwich, or as a dip for crackers, pretzels, or chopped vegetables. You could also enjoy a simple blend of canned tuna and cottage cheese for a satiating two-ingredient snack.
To prevent this combination from becoming overly watery, use canned tuna packed in water rather than oil, as Christiane Matey suggests. This will allow you to strain, drain, and squeeze out the liquid from the tuna, which "will help keep your tuna-cottage cheese mixture nice and creamy," Matey says. You can do this with a clean cheesecloth or a paper towel, though pressing the tuna in a strainer may also work. Once you've combined the tuna and cottage cheese, consider adding crunchy elements like diced celery, carrots, or nuts for a tasty contrast.
Herbs
If savory dips are more your style, add fresh or dried herbs to store-bought cottage cheese. Fresh herbs will provide the brightest flavor, but dried herbs are great in a pinch. If you're using fresh herbs, there are some things to consider before mixing them with cottage cheese. "Most leafy herbs, such as basil, parsley, tarragon, and mint, will turn darker the more you chop them," says Stephen Chavez. Thus, the best method is to finely chiffonade herbs into ribbons before mixing them in. "This will give you the best color, flavor, and visual appeal when serving," Chavez adds.
Herbed cottage cheese is extremely versatile, making it a wonderful addition to your cooking repertoire. Enjoy it as a sandwich spread or a dip for chips, vegetables, and crackers. If you enjoy adding cottage cheese to scrambled eggs for extra moisture and protein, use an herbed version for an instant flavor boost. You could even blend herbed cottage cheese with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil to create a creamy dressing, according to Nathan Lyon.
Fruits
Fruit and cottage cheese is a classic pairing, and for good reason. Cottage cheese offers a mild, somewhat salty flavor that complements the sweetness of fruits. It's especially helpful for toning down the taste of very tart fruits, such as kiwi and cranberries. Plus, you can choose fruit in a variety of formats — such as fresh, dried, pureed, or roasted — as an add-in for store-bought cottage cheese. Fresh and dried fruits are the most convenient options, especially if you're in a rush. Pureed fruit can be thoroughly mixed in with cottage cheese to ensure that the fruit's flavor is evenly distributed. Alternatively, roasted fruit features caramelized natural sugars, which provide a delicious depth of flavor.
Once you've added fruit to cottage cheese, you can eat it by the spoonful for a quick snack or breakfast. Other serving ideas include spreading it on toast, pancakes, or waffles, or using it to make stuffed French toast. This also works well as a dip for crackers, especially if you've blended the cottage cheese.
Baking spices
If you adore the cozy flavors used in baked goods, try adding baking spices to your next serving of cottage cheese. Think ground cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, and allspice. Typically, you can use more cinnamon than other spices, as options like nutmeg and clove tend to be more potent. For the latter spices, just a pinch is usually enough. Make sure your spices have been stored in a cool, dark place to ensure maximum flavor and quality.
Once you've combined cottage cheese with baking spices, you'll have a flavorfully creamy spread that can be used in countless ways. "Top a slice of sourdough bread with cottage cheese, cinnamon, and sweet apples for a great balanced breakfast," recommends Christiane Matey. You can also use spice-infused cottage cheese as an add-in for recipes, like pancakes. "Blending cottage cheese with pumpkin pie spices, oats, and eggs creates a fluffy, protein-packed pancake sure to remind you of the fall," Matey says.
Vegetables
Vegetables are another classic partner for cottage cheese. Not only do vegetables offer endless possible combinations, but they provide plenty of crucial nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The simplest way to enjoy this pairing is to top a serving of cottage cheese with chopped vegetables, then dig in.
Alternatively, if you'd like to evenly incorporate your vegetables into cottage cheese and serve it as a dip or spread, chop them into fine pieces first. A food processor will make a quick job of the task, but if you prefer to use a knife, slice the vegetables into long, thin slices before chopping the strips into evenly sized bits, says Christiane Matey. "The smaller the pieces, the more flavor you will incorporate into the cottage cheese," she adds.
When adding vegetables to cottage cheese, don't forget to add spices and herbs. This will allow you to create flavor combinations inspired by your favorite dishes. For example, mix cottage cheese with diced cucumber, fresh dill, and lemon juice for a tzatziki-inspired dip. Another idea is to stir cottage cheese with marinara sauce, then top it with halved cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and chopped pepperoni for a snack with the flavors of pizza.
Seeds and nuts
"Seeds and nuts will add a nice crunch to your cottage cheese," says Nathan Lyon. Plus, both options are packed with plant-based protein and fiber, making them a nutritious cottage cheese add-in. Types of seeds include sunflower, pumpkin, chia, hemp, and flaxseed, the latter of which is also available as a ground-up powder. Meanwhile, popular types of nuts like almonds, peanuts, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts are all tasty partners for cottage cheese.
The trick to pairing seeds or nuts with cottage cheese is to add them right before serving, says Lyon. If you add them too soon, they'll absorb the moisture in the cottage cheese and become soft. Additionally, for an extra punch of flavor, try toasting your seeds or nuts first. You can do this on the stovetop in a skillet, or in the oven.
If you want to infuse cottage cheese with nutty notes but want to prepare it in advance, reach for seed or nut butter. This will add protein and flavor while keeping the cottage cheese creamy.
Granola
Try adding granola to cottage cheese. The combination will serve as a filling meal, as it contains plenty of carbohydrates, fat, and protein. Plus, cottage cheese contains more protein than yogurt, making it a more satisfying alternative for granola bowls. To make granola and cottage cheese even more satiating, add a drizzle of nut butter or a handful of fresh or dried fruit.
When upgrading cottage cheese with granola, there are a few things to keep in mind. Like seeds and nuts, granola should be added to cottage cheese just before you enjoy it. Otherwise, the granola will soften and lose its crunch due to the moisture of the cottage cheese. You'll also want to be mindful of the sweetness levels for both ingredients. Granola is usually sold already sweetened, so if you want to avoid an overly sweet snack, be sure that the cottage cheese is a plain variety.
Chocolate
For another sweet twist on cottage cheese, consider chocolate. The pairing is rich and satisfying, as the deep flavor of chocolate melds well with the creaminess of cottage cheese. The best part is that chocolate is available in many forms and varieties, so you can easily customize this combination. For instance, chocolate can be added in the form of chunks, chips, or shavings.
If you prefer to chop up a chocolate bar at home, the pieces can be as big or small as you'd like. On the other hand, if you want to maintain the texture of the cottage cheese, reach for cocoa powder. This ingredient will infuse the cottage cheese with chocolate without adding a crunchy element.
The type of chocolate to add is also up to you. Dark chocolate tends to be earthy and bitter, while semisweet and milk chocolate are more sugary. When using dark chocolate or unsweetened cocoa powder to flavor cottage cheese, consider adding a bit of sweetener to balance the bitterness. After blending your chocolate and cottage cheese, "top with some berries or add a little jam, and it can be eaten with a spoon or spread over toast," says Nathan Lyon. You could even add crumbled cannoli shells or graham crackers for a dessert-inspired snack.
Spice blends
One of the quickest ways to enhance store-bought cottage cheese is to stir in a spice blend. You can find spice blends in stores, but for full control over the flavor and ingredients, consider making them at home. Start with simple blends, such as lemon pepper seasoning, which calls for nothing more than lemon zest, salt, and pepper. From there, you can graduate to more complex mixes, like everything bagel seasoning, taco seasoning, or homemade za'atar.
When adding spices to cottage cheese, start with a small amount, especially if it's your first time using a specific blend. This way, you'll be able to determine how much you need for a given serving of the dairy product. If you accidentally overdo the seasoning addition, don't worry — simply incorporate more cottage cheese to dilute the spices. Enjoy seasoned cottage cheese as a spread on bagels or toast, or turn it into a fancy dip by drizzling olive oil on top and serving it with crudités.
Crushed chips
Whether plain or seasoned, cottage cheese is a delicious chip dip. But if you're looking for a hands-free alternative to this snack, add chips to the cottage cheese instead. Simply crush potato or tortilla chips, then sprinkle them on top. They'll add a crunchy texture and salty flavor, both of which will be balanced by the cool creaminess of the cottage cheese. With that in mind, this hack offers a tasty way to eat chips that are too salty or spicy for your liking on their own.
To properly combine crushed chips with cottage cheese, add them just before serving, says Nathan Lyon. Again, this will prevent the moisture in the cottage cheese from soaking into the chips, making them soft. You can also combine this idea with other suggestions on this list. For example, after mixing cottage cheese with salsa or queso, top it off with broken tortilla chips for a satisfying snack you can eat with a spoon.
Meat
Thanks to its neutral but somewhat tangy flavor, cottage cheese is an ideal partner for meat. Processed meats like bacon and cold cuts are the best candidates, thanks to their salty and savory notes. However, you can also use leftover steak, ground beef, or shredded rotisserie chicken to upgrade cottage cheese. Just be sure the meat was fully cooked and hasn't been sitting in the refrigerator too long. As a rule of thumb, leftover cooked foods — including meat — should be eaten within three to four days.
By pairing cottage cheese with meat, you'll have a protein-rich, hearty dish that can be served as a dip or a side. The mixture can even be used as a filling for sandwiches and wraps, especially if you add other ingredients to round it out. For example, if you have leftover rotisserie chicken, turn it into a protein-packed chicken salad with cottage cheese, diced apples, and curry powder.
Lemon curd
Equal parts bright and tangy, lemon curd is often used as a filling or topping for desserts. But it can also serve as a flavoring ingredient for cottage cheese, especially if you're craving a sweet and sunny snack. All you need to do is add a dollop of it to cottage cheese, then stir until the lemon curd is evenly combined. If you want a more intense lemon flavor, sprinkle the mixture with fresh lemon zest. Just be sure to avoid the white pith when zesting lemon, as that's bitter and unpleasant to eat.
Another option is to blend cottage cheese until it's smooth and whipped, mix it with lemon curd, and store it in the freezer until firm. The result will be a Trader Joe's-inspired frozen treat that's creamy and sweet, much like ice cream. Enjoy it by the spoonful, sandwiched between cookies, or on top of a warm brownie or blondie for a unique dessert.