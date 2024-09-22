15 Ingredients To Elevate Store-Bought Cottage Cheese

It might sound strange, but cottage cheese is making a comeback. Once considered a bland and boring food, this protein-rich dairy product has become super-trendy thanks to an influx of attention on TikTok. Folks on social media have been using this store-bought ingredient to make a variety of unexpected recipes, including cottage cheese pasta sauce, cottage cheese pancakes, and even cottage cheese flatbread. But if you're new to this ingredient, or looking for simpler ways to use cottage cheese, consider adding one of the enhancements on this list, whether you're craving a sweet dessert or a savory side dish.

To learn the best options to use add-ins for store-bought cottage cheese, we chatted with several culinary experts. Nathan Lyon is a chef and cookbook author who has appeared on Food Network shows, Stephen Chavez is an instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Christiane Matey is a chef, dietitian, and founder of Mint Nutrition. They also shared recommendations for serving the finished cottage-cheese concoctions.

Start with high-quality cottage cheese to get the most out of these ideas. It's also important to keep track of the ingredient's freshness, because opened cottage cheese expires after about a week in the fridge. Always store it in an airtight container, and make sure your refrigerator is set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. On that note, if your cottage cheese develops mold or has a sour smell, no add-in can save it — kick those curds to the curb.