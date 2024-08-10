Mix Cottage Cheese With One Spicy Ingredient For The Easiest, Flavor-Packed Dip

Although this simple dip hack is only made with salsa and cottage cheese, that's not to say that you can't upgrade it by mixing in some of your favorite ingredients. Cottage cheese has a ton of protein as it is, but you could also add in some cooked black beans for texture, protein, and extra fiber. And if you want to give your bowl an even fresher mouthfeel, you can add an extra spritz of lime juice or a handful of fragrant, chopped cilantro.

Another avenue to modify this recipe is to use a flavored cottage cheese, like one that's packed with chives. The vegetal notes in the cheese and the salsa will play off one another and bring an unanticipated freshness to this dish.

Another important key to serving delicious dip to a crowd is picking the right vessel to use. Since this mix is made with salsa, it's easy to pick up your favorite popular tortilla chip brand for a simple, yet sensible pairing. If you want to go with something more neutral, you may try a classic cracker instead. Moreover, you don't have to just stick to using it as a dip — it would also make a great topping for a DIY cauliflower rice burrito bowl where it could replace the unctuous sour cream and plain salsa.