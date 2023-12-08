Cauliflower Rice Burrito Bowl Recipe

Whether you are on a low carb journey or simply love working in more veggies, cauliflower rice is becoming a hot commodity and is popping up in all types of dishes. It is easy to make, can be enjoyed raw or cooked, is loaded with nutrients and fiber, and it tastes delicious. Its neutral flavor complements a wide range of ingredients making it such a versatile vegetable.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for cauliflower rice burrito bowl and says, "I've always loved going to Chipotle and picking up a burrito bowl, but they are easy to make at home and work perfect for a family dinner. You can assemble the bowls and serve or set up a station with various toppings and have everyone build their own bowl. It is always a success!" Read on to learn how to make your own burrito bowl at home and a cauliflower rice recipe that you can use for multiple recipes.