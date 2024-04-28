The Ingredient Addition For More Flavorful Guacamole That Just Makes Sense

Crave-worthy guacamole is difficult to improve upon, but if you feel the need to amplify its flavor, you could add salsa to this vibrant chip dip. Whether you are making it for a tailgate or taco Tuesday, something sweet, tangy, and with a little heat, like a chunky papaya salsa or a fresh pico de gallo is going add a depth of taste to your guac while giving it a new layer of texture to enjoy. Its hearty nature is perfect for scooping with your favorite chips or adding a dollop or two to burritos and quesadillas.

You can mix in as much salsa as you want, but we recommend starting with two parts guacamole to one part salsa and adjusting for your taste preferences from there. The chunky tomatoes and onions bathed in lime juice along with chopped garlic, cilantro, and spicy jalapeno will complement the creamy avocado in a way that just makes sense.