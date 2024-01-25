How Long Does Opened Cottage Cheese Last In The Fridge?

Cottage cheese is creamy, tangy, low in calories, and packed with calcium and protein. For those reasons, you might eat a bowl of it topped with fresh fruit for breakfast, or use it as an alternative ingredient in recipes for eggs, dips, and even lasagna. No matter how you use the soft cheese, as soon as you peel open the container, the clock starts ticking on its freshness — so it's essential to know how long it lasts once you place it in your fridge.

A container of cottage cheese is safe to eat from the fridge for up to one week, according to guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It's the same length of time for other soft cheeses like ricotta and brie. As a reminder, the fridge should be set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below per the USDA. You might be quick to freeze an opened container of cottage cheese, but the USDA claims the cheese doesn't freeze well. You can try it, but it will separate and its texture will change after it's defrosted. But if you are dealing with full-fat cottage cheese, it might freeze better because the fats will help maintain its consistency better.