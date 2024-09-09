Create A Protein-Packed Breakfast With 3-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Pancakes

We all might have heard of healthy pancakes made from bananas, eggs, and oats. We've also all probably been less than thrilled when we've eaten those dense, sludgy, banana-forward flapjacks. What makes pancakes so enjoyable is their light, fluffy, cakey texture (just like it says in the name!). Is there really no other way to enjoy this than at the expense of our health? Actually, there is.

Another 3-ingredient healthy pancake recipe has taken the spotlight that results in light, fluffy, and crispy cakes every time. The secret ingredient? Cottage cheese. Mixed with eggs and rolled oats, it makes a batter that puffs up while cooking for the height that every pancake aims to achieve. You don't even need to use oil or butter if you've got a non-stick pan. Oh yeah — these pancakes are also gluten-free!

If there's one ingredient that internet foodies have loved in 2024, it's cottage cheese. The curdled cream product has gained popularity for its high protein content and versatility in the kitchen. The viral cottage cheese flatbread is mostly to thank for its entrance to the limelight, but it's also been admired when blended into sweet desserts (like dark chocolate-tahini cottage cheese ice cream) and used in savory dinners (have you tried diluting it to make cottage cheese pasta sauce?). With this easy pancake recipe, your breakfasts can now benefit from this healthy dairy product too.