Create A Protein-Packed Breakfast With 3-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Pancakes
We all might have heard of healthy pancakes made from bananas, eggs, and oats. We've also all probably been less than thrilled when we've eaten those dense, sludgy, banana-forward flapjacks. What makes pancakes so enjoyable is their light, fluffy, cakey texture (just like it says in the name!). Is there really no other way to enjoy this than at the expense of our health? Actually, there is.
Another 3-ingredient healthy pancake recipe has taken the spotlight that results in light, fluffy, and crispy cakes every time. The secret ingredient? Cottage cheese. Mixed with eggs and rolled oats, it makes a batter that puffs up while cooking for the height that every pancake aims to achieve. You don't even need to use oil or butter if you've got a non-stick pan. Oh yeah — these pancakes are also gluten-free!
If there's one ingredient that internet foodies have loved in 2024, it's cottage cheese. The curdled cream product has gained popularity for its high protein content and versatility in the kitchen. The viral cottage cheese flatbread is mostly to thank for its entrance to the limelight, but it's also been admired when blended into sweet desserts (like dark chocolate-tahini cottage cheese ice cream) and used in savory dinners (have you tried diluting it to make cottage cheese pasta sauce?). With this easy pancake recipe, your breakfasts can now benefit from this healthy dairy product too.
Blend all of the ingredients together for an easy, one-bowl pancake batter
To make this breakfast of champions, just throw rolled oats into a blender with equal parts cottage cheese and eggs, plus a pinch of salt. For a personal-sized serving, try using ½ cup of oats, ½ cup of cottage cheese, and 2 eggs. You can play around with the ratio of oats to cottage cheese to find your perfect pancake texture.
Blend together until smooth, and pour the batter right into a non-stick pan over medium heat. Use a tablespoon or so of oil or butter if you're worried about the batter sticking — this will also help them get extra crispy! It's up to you how to portion it based on your preferred pancake size. To know when they're ready to flip, you'll have to slide a spatula under them and feel whether the bottoms and edges are set; this batter won't bubble up on top like traditional pancake mix.
You don't want to counteract the main point of this pancake batter with toppings or mix-ins, so try to keep those healthy as well! A bit of real maple syrup, hemp or chia seeds, fruit, or natural nut butter are all great options that will add additional nutrients to the meal. Made with just a few simple ingredients that you usually have on hand, these pancakes taste amazing and will have you feeling even better. They're sure to snag a spot in your weekly breakfast rotation.