Cassava-Plantain Gluten Free Pancakes Recipe

Pancakes are a beloved breakfast staple, but for those following a gluten-free diet, it can be especially challenging to find tasty and satisfying options that don't involve a barrage of unique, pre-mixed flours. That's where this cassava-plantain gluten-free pancake recipe comes in. With its unique plantain flavor and nutrient-rich ingredients, it offers a great alternative to traditional pancakes that tastes and holds up better than the original.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, incorporating ingredients like cassava flour and plantains in gluten-free recipes not only adds variety but also provides a wealth of nutrients and flavors that are normally hard to come by. This recipe combines the nutty flavor of cassava flour with the natural sweetness of ripe plantains, a perfect canvas for warm spices like cinnamon and vanilla extract.

The resulting breakfast treat is a stack of fluffy, golden pancakes that are guaranteed to convert even non-gluten-free diners into avowed fans. Topped with fresh banana slices, a drizzle of pure maple syrup, and crunchy, toasted walnuts, these pancakes make for a beautiful and wholesome breakfast or brunch option. If you're looking for another plantain breakfast recipe, substitute the breakfast potatoes for some roasted plantains with your eggs!