Cassava-Plantain Gluten Free Pancakes Recipe
Pancakes are a beloved breakfast staple, but for those following a gluten-free diet, it can be especially challenging to find tasty and satisfying options that don't involve a barrage of unique, pre-mixed flours. That's where this cassava-plantain gluten-free pancake recipe comes in. With its unique plantain flavor and nutrient-rich ingredients, it offers a great alternative to traditional pancakes that tastes and holds up better than the original.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, incorporating ingredients like cassava flour and plantains in gluten-free recipes not only adds variety but also provides a wealth of nutrients and flavors that are normally hard to come by. This recipe combines the nutty flavor of cassava flour with the natural sweetness of ripe plantains, a perfect canvas for warm spices like cinnamon and vanilla extract.
The resulting breakfast treat is a stack of fluffy, golden pancakes that are guaranteed to convert even non-gluten-free diners into avowed fans. Topped with fresh banana slices, a drizzle of pure maple syrup, and crunchy, toasted walnuts, these pancakes make for a beautiful and wholesome breakfast or brunch option. If you're looking for another plantain breakfast recipe, substitute the breakfast potatoes for some roasted plantains with your eggs!
Gather the ingredients for cassava-plantain gluten free pancakes
For the pancakes, you'll need ripe plantains, cassava flour, ground cinnamon, baking powder, salt, large eggs, milk, melted unsalted butter, and vanilla extract. To serve, prepare sliced bananas, pure maple syrup (adjust to your desired sweetness), and chopped, toasted walnuts for a crunchy topping. Set everything up ahead of time because the cooking will move fast, and then you'll be good to move ahead with breakfast!
Step 1: Mash plantains
In a mixing bowl, mash the ripe plantains until smooth.
Step 2: Mix dry pancake ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk together cassava flour, ground cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.
Step 3: Add in eggs
Beat the eggs into the mashed plantains.
Step 4: Add in remaining wet ingredients
Stir in the milk, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and vanilla extract until well combined.
Step 5: Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring until you have a smooth batter.
Step 6: Let the batter sit
Let the batter sit for 5 minutes to thicken slightly.
Step 7: Preheat a skillet
Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and brush with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter.
Step 8: Add batter to the skillet
Pour ¼ cup of batter for each pancake onto the hot skillet. Cook until the edges look set and bubbles form on the surface, about 2–3 minutes.
Step 9: Flip the pancakes
Flip the pancakes and cook for another 2–3 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.
Step 10: Transfer the pancakes to a plate
Transfer the pancakes to a plate.
Step 11: Serve the plantain pancakes
Serve the pancakes warm, topped with sliced bananas, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a sprinkle of toasted walnuts.
Can I use a different flour instead of cassava flour for gluten-free pancakes?
It is possible to substitute cassava flour with other gluten-free flours, but each type of flour has unique properties that can affect the texture, flavor, and overall outcome of the pancakes. Cassava flour, derived from the cassava root, is particularly well-suited for gluten-free pancakes because of its neutral taste and ability to mimic the texture of wheat flour. However, if you choose to experiment with alternative flours, you may need to adjust the recipe slightly to achieve the desired consistency and flavor profile.
Almond flour, for instance, can be used as a substitute, but it will impart a distinct, nutty flavor and a denser texture to the pancakes. Oat flour, on the other hand, can lend a slightly chewier texture and a subtle oat flavor. Almond flour works better in combination with rice flour and arrowroot powder, while oat flour comes together with cashews in this gluten-free pancake recipe. Both of these flours may require adjustments to the liquid ratios and leavening agents to achieve the desired fluffiness and rise.
Can I make these gluten-free pancakes vegan?
You can absolutely make these cassava-plantain gluten-free pancakes vegan with a few simple adjustments. Since the recipe calls for eggs and dairy milk, you'll need to replace them with plant-based alternatives.
For the eggs, you can use a commercial egg replacer product or create your own by mixing ground flaxseed or chia seeds with water. When combined, these ingredients create a gel-like consistency that can mimic the binding properties of eggs in baked goods. Instead of regular cow's milk, opt for a non-dairy milk alternative, such as almond, oat, or soy milk. These plant-based milks will provide the necessary liquid component while keeping the pancakes vegan-friendly.
When making either substitution, you may need to play around with the quantities of the replacements and adjust the liquid ratios accordingly to achieve the desired consistency and fluffiness. Vegan, gluten-free baking is perfectly doable but requires more experimentation than traditional recipes.
How do I store leftover pancakes?
The best way to store any extra portions of these pancakes is by allowing them to cool completely before transferring them to an airtight container. This container can be a resealable plastic bag or a rigid, airtight food storage container. However you store them, it's best to arrange the pancakes in a single layer to prevent them from sticking together and becoming soggy. Once stored in an airtight container, the leftover pancakes can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3–4 days. They can also be frozen for up to 4 months.
When you're ready to enjoy the leftovers, there are several reheating options. For a crispy texture, our favorite method is to preheat your oven to 350 F and place the pancakes on a baking sheet. Reheat them for 5–7 minutes or until they are heated through and slightly crispy on the outside. If you prefer a softer texture, you can reheat the pancakes in a toaster or microwave. The toaster is a great option for reheating individual pancakes, while the microwave is more convenient for larger portions. Just be sure to use a microwave-safe plate and reheat in short, 30-second bursts, checking frequently to prevent overcooking or drying out.
- For the pancakes
- 2 ripe plantains, peeled
- ¾ cup cassava flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 2 + 1 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For serving
- 1 banana, sliced
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, or more, to taste
- ¼ cup chopped, toasted walnuts
|Calories per Serving
|421
|Total Fat
|11.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|103.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|78.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|35.2 g
|Sodium
|292.4 mg
|Protein
|7.4 g