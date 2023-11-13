11 Tips You Need For Perfect Roasted Fruit

Roasting fruit is a quick and easy solution to nearly every fruit-based ingredient issue. You can bring out the jewel-toned sweetness of bland supermarket strawberries with a quick trip to the oven, or revive bruised pears and punky apples under a broiler's kiss. Dessert is also easy when you roast fruit — think how well a cookie topped with warm berries (and a dollop of whipped cream) can satisfy a person's cravings for pie.

As delicious on a sunny afternoon as a dreary winter's day, roasted fruit is the special treat you didn't know you needed. And unlike the boiling fury of a jam pot, roasting is a much more nuanced approach. It results in an unmistakable, intensified fruity flavor that's quite different from an over-sweetened jellied spread. The heat gently caramelizes the natural sugars on top, while any excess water evaporates — creating a subtle char that's arguably the most delicious part (if you can resist the urge to stir too often).

Since fruit maintains more of its shape when roasting, as well, it's often as visually appealing as it is delectable. But you don't just have to take our word regarding roasted fruit. If you'd like to enjoy the depth of sweetness added by its smoky flavor for yourself, here are 11 tips to help achieve the perfect roasted fruit.