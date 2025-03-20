The Easiest Way To Melt A Chocolate Bar To Drizzling Consistency

A drizzle of chocolate can instantly elevate any homemade sweet treat into an elegant masterpiece. But who has time to get out the double-boiler, carefully monitor the heat, and stir for what feels like an eternity? Thankfully, a quick and easy way to melt any bar of chocolate has gone viral on TikTok. The best part? There's no stirring or bulky equipment required.

To do this, simply fill a large, heat-proof bowl with hot water. Then, take your favorite bar of chocolate and submerge it in the hot water. For this trick, plain chocolate bars work best, and while we love a candy-filled chocolate bar, it might not melt as smoothly as expected. When submerging the chocolate bar, make sure the packaging is completely sealed, otherwise the hot water may seep in, ruining the chocolate's consistency.

After a few minutes, the chocolate bar should be completely melted. From there, carefully remove the sealed chocolate bar from the bowl of hot water. Using a pair of scissors, open one end of the chocolate bar's packaging, and pour out the melted chocolate into a bowl, making sure to squeeze all the chocolate from the packaging. Or, for an easy, breezy, mess-free, at-home fondue experience, keep the melted chocolate in the packaging, using a fondue skewer or chopstick to dip your desired treats into the chocolate.