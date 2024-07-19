Take Your Ice Pops To Sweeter Heights With A Drizzle Of Chocolate

Any style of chocolate –- whether milk, dark, or white -– would make a fantastic addition to your popsicles. If you're making your own ice pops, it's super easy to come up with different combos. Starting with similar flavors, you can make your own three-ingredient Nutella ice pops and amp up the taste with an extra drizzle of milk or dark chocolate sauce. For something more fruity with an extra layer of richness, try making your own lime pie ice pops in the style of Mexican paletas and topping those with a delicious white chocolate drizzle. Even a creamy melon kefir popsicle can benefit from the addition of dark or white chocolate.

If you prefer to go with store-bought popsicles, there are also many different choices for adding your favorite chocolate toppings. What goes well with classic Fudgesicle? A dip in more chocolate, of course! As for creamy and fruity yogurt-style pops, a sweet drizzle of milk chocolate is a particularly great pairing to counter the tartness of the yogurt and fruit. You can also try drizzling dairy-free dark chocolate over your favorite non-dairy ice pops for a fully vegan dessert.

If classic fruit juice-based bars are your favorite, flavors like strawberry or cherry pair well with dark chocolate, while tropical options like kiwi or pineapple do great with white or milk. However you wish to add chocolate to your favorite popsicles, remember that they've even better when shared with friends!