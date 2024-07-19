Take Your Ice Pops To Sweeter Heights With A Drizzle Of Chocolate
Whether store-bought or homemade, there's nothing more refreshing than an ice pop on a hot day. Among a wide variety of ice cream novelties, frozen pops are super versatile, boasting a myriad of different flavors to enjoy. It's especially nice to know how to make popsicles at home, and while you can customize your cool-off treats to suit your personal preferences, a crowd-pleasing way to dress up any popsicle in your freezer is with a delightful drizzle of chocolate for an extra touch of sweetness. A hint of white, milk, or dark in your pops will boost the taste immensely with little effort.
The scientifically-approved combo of chocolate and peanut butter pops is always a great start, but there's room for much more beyond that. Adding chocolate into classic fruit-flavored pops or creamy frozen yogurt or ice cream versions complements the taste while elevating their status to a luxury dessert. You can drizzle chocolate syrup or sauce like the kind used on a sundae, or try tempering melting chocolate for dipping your popsicles, or even making a DIY hard shell coating a la Magic Shell. Use the best chocolate for a decadent ganache for an even more indulgent treat. Chocolate-dressed popsicles make a wonderful party offering, easily pleasing and refreshing your guests while being a bit more exciting than plain pops.
Chocolate and popsicles pairings everyone will enjoy
Any style of chocolate –- whether milk, dark, or white -– would make a fantastic addition to your popsicles. If you're making your own ice pops, it's super easy to come up with different combos. Starting with similar flavors, you can make your own three-ingredient Nutella ice pops and amp up the taste with an extra drizzle of milk or dark chocolate sauce. For something more fruity with an extra layer of richness, try making your own lime pie ice pops in the style of Mexican paletas and topping those with a delicious white chocolate drizzle. Even a creamy melon kefir popsicle can benefit from the addition of dark or white chocolate.
If you prefer to go with store-bought popsicles, there are also many different choices for adding your favorite chocolate toppings. What goes well with classic Fudgesicle? A dip in more chocolate, of course! As for creamy and fruity yogurt-style pops, a sweet drizzle of milk chocolate is a particularly great pairing to counter the tartness of the yogurt and fruit. You can also try drizzling dairy-free dark chocolate over your favorite non-dairy ice pops for a fully vegan dessert.
If classic fruit juice-based bars are your favorite, flavors like strawberry or cherry pair well with dark chocolate, while tropical options like kiwi or pineapple do great with white or milk. However you wish to add chocolate to your favorite popsicles, remember that they've even better when shared with friends!