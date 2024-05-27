Nutella Ice Pops Tastes Like Fudgsicles And Only Require 3 Ingredients

Spreading Nutella on toast and downing it by the spoonful are some our favorite ways to eat this delicious spread, but that's not all it's good for. Its creamy consistency and mouthwatering chocolate-hazelnut flavor make it an excellent ingredient in baking, where you can use it to whip up everything from toasted sandwich cookies to three-ingredient cookies. But in the spring and summer, when you want to stay away from your oven as much as possible, you don't have to stop eating Nutella. Instead, just incorporate it into ice pops.

Just like our simple cookies, popsicles infused with this spread boast a blissfully short ingredient list. All you need is Nutella, milk, and a whipped topping like Cool Whip (or heavy cream), where the latter two serve to dilute the spread a bit and give your treats a smooth, creamy consistency. With only about five minutes of prep time required, you can end up with rich ice pops that will remind you of your favorite Fudgsicle bars — just without all the additives and artificial elements. In fact, even Nutella itself only contains seven ingredients. And although these treats are simple to whip up, they'll last in your freezer for a whopping three months.