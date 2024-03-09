Use Cool Whip As An Easy, Sweeter Alternative For Heavy Cream

Heavy cream may be just one type of cream, but it's an important one that distinguishes itself with a high-fat composition. Given this defining texture, the versatile, creamy dairy product applies to both sweet and savory recipes. Think scrambled eggs, puddings, or cheesecakes that taste best at their creamiest. For recipes like the latter, you may want to swap out your tried-and-true heavy cream for Cool Whip. The substitute works just as well and brings an additional sweetness, fluffiness, and lightness to the table. When it comes to whipped topping, more is more. Cool Whip is all about lightness, so for every cup of heavy cream, opt for about two cups of Cool Whip.

Cool Whip is less a substitute for heavy cream and more a way to enhance and alter the texture of cream-based recipes. It works so well because it contains light cream and skim milk among other non-dairy ingredients. As its name suggests, heavy cream is fairly heavy, but whipped topping counteracts that texture with airiness without sacrificing creaminess. Unlike the cream, Cool Whip is also sweet and, therefore, works well in desserts. And, it can easily be transformed into frosting once whipped with cream of tartar.