Substitute Heavy Cream With 3 Ingredients For Rich But Lighter Dishes

A splash of heavy cream is perfect for lending a comfortingly rich texture and flavor to a myriad of dishes. Even the scantest of tablespoons, when stirred through a basic marinara, can rescue a sour tomato sauce, or instantly thicken the pan juices from a sizzling steak to turn it into a mouthwatering peppercorn jus. However, if you're looking for an alternative ingredient to help you create lighter meals without sacrificing the characteristic richness that comes from heavy cream, you can substitute it with the combination of three simple staples; butter, flour, and broth.

Heavy cream has a butterfat content of 48%, which means it can withstand high temperatures, making it ideal for adding to bubbling stews. It also has a thickening quality that alters the consistency of sauces and seamlessly melds flavors together. Luckily, it's easy to mimic these properties with a roux that's prepared with melted butter and a touch of all-purpose flour, before a liquid, such as milk, bone broth, or stock is slowly poured in to create a creamy sauce.

There are three benefits to substituting heavy cream with a roux-based sauce. Firstly, the overall texture of the final dish is lighter, which makes for a meal that isn't overly cloying, particularly when eaten in abundance. Secondly, it marries together every ingredient in a dry dish, lending it moisture and balance. Finally, it also means that those who favor a low-calorie lifestyle can enjoy dishes that mimic the satisfying consistency of cream-based meals without the heaviness.