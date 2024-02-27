Turn Cool Whip Into Frosting With One Extra Ingredient

Cool Whip is delicious if you're spooning it right out of the tub, but if you're trying to use it as a frosting, it can fall a little flat. We love dipping our fruit in Cool Whip, plopping dollops on our pie slices, and stirring it into no-bake strawberry cheesecake fillings, but there's no getting around the fact that its consistency is a little flimsier than that of regular frosting — it's meant to be a whipped cream substitute, after all. However, it only takes one extra ingredient to promote Cool Whip to frosting status: cream of tartar.

On its own, Cool Whip already holds many of the qualities that we love in frosting. It's thick, sweet, and fluffy, and has the added benefits of freezing well and not melting like whipped cream will. But when you mix it with cream of tartar, you get a tasty frosting that can also retain its structure. This powdered ingredient, also known as tartaric acid, is a byproduct of the grape fermentation process. It's an underrated but effective stabilizer in all kinds of recipes, from cookies to meringue to angel food cake. Combined with Cool Whip, it can create a sturdy, customizable frosting that takes very little time to make.