Orange Creamsicle Cookies with White Chocolate Drizzle Recipe

Orange Creamsicles have earned their cult icon status for good reason. They're a genius combination of cold, creamy, citrusy flavors conveniently frozen on a popsicle stick — what's not to love? After an 11 year old by the name of Frank Epperson created the popsicle in 1905 by accident, the frozen desserts went mainstream. Some decades, patents, and acquisitions later, the Joe Lowe company introduced Creamsicles in the 1930s.

Still popular today, we've been inspired by the classic Creamsicle flavors of orange and vanilla and made a hybrid dessert: orange Creamsicle cookies with white chocolate drizzle! Since they aren't frozen with ice cream, these cookies don't melt, but they do taste just like the childhood treats we all know and love. Perfect for summer but suitable year round, these delightful cookies come together in less than 30 minutes, so you can keep the recipe in your notes for the next potluck or bake sale.