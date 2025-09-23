We Tried And Ranked 8 Peanut Butter Brands With No Added Sugar Or Oils

Americans have a passion for peanut butter. It's clear when you consider the sizable number of peanut butter options at your local supermarket, big-box stores, and online retailers. Sitting alongside the peanut butters of yesteryear, you'll find an expansive selection of natural peanut butters, meaning those made without sugar, oils, and unnecessary additives. But is this category any good? Since I've been writing about food for 25+ years, I decided to find out.

I sampled eight nationally available, natural peanut butters and ranked them from worst to best. Truth be told: They were all good. Natural peanut butter is traditionally made with peanuts that are roasted, blanched (to remove the skin), and ground. Though there are no official FDA regulations on what makes natural peanut butter, some brands add salt, but all natural brands are free of sugar, hydrogenated oils, and palm oil. Truly delicious peanuts need no sugar for sweetness. And if you don't mind stirring your peanut butter if it separates, it doesn't need stabilizers like hydrogenated vegetable oil or palm oil either.

I judged each peanut butter based on overall flavor and texture. Natural peanut butter is often runnier than regular peanut butter, so I factored that in. If the peanut butter delivered great peanut flavor and had a nice consistency, it got points. All brands were great, but some were better than others. Here are the results.