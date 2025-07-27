How To Fix Overly Runny Peanut Butter

Too drippy to spread, too loose to dip — overly runny peanut butter can be a letdown when you're expecting that perfect, spoonable consistency. Whether it's a natural peanut butter that separated or a homemade batch that turned out more pourable than spreadable, there's a surprisingly simple way to fix it: Add water. Yes, it sounds backward, we know. Water is typically the enemy of nut butters and oils, but when added carefully, it can transform your peanut butter into something thick, creamy, and stable. Start with just a few drops at a time, stirring thoroughly between each addition. As strange as it seems, the water encourages the peanut solids and oils to emulsify — meaning they come together instead of staying separate.

You're essentially doing what commercial peanut butter manufacturers do, just on a smaller, more low-key scale. The trick is to go slow and stop once it reaches the consistency you want. Add too much water, and you'll swing too far in the other direction, but a tablespoon or two is usually all you need for a full jar.