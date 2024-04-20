Spicy Chicken Satay Bowl Recipe

If you enjoy anything peanut flavored, you will love this spicy chicken satay bowl recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Chicken satay is a Southeast Asian dish consisting of marinated chicken that is cooked on skewers before being served with a delicious peanut sauce. This version turns up the heat by adding chiles to the marinade, as well as a little kick of spice in the accompanying peanut sauce, and a final garnish of fresh red chile slices.

Simple yet deeply flavorful, chicken satay is often enjoyed as an appetizer or as a dish alongside a larger meal. This recipe adds a modern twist to this classic dish, by assembling it into a bowl alongside a myriad of other complementary foods. Rice is used for the base of the bowl, and then garlic and sesame stir-fried broccoli is added, along with red cabbage, crunchy radishes, edamame, salted peanuts, and fresh cilantro. The dish is finished off with lime and black sesame seeds for a bowl that is bursting with different colors, flavors, and textures. Nutritious and delicious, as well as visually appealing, this spicy chicken satay bowl makes a great healthy dinner option for you and your family.