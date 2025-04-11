14 Recipes Peanut Butter Fans Will Want To Make All The Time

Whether you have a favorite grocery store peanut butter or consider yourself a connoisseur and stick to the higher-end peanut butter brands, you can't deny the creamy, sticky, and flavorful goodness of this spread. There are many ways to incorporate peanut butter into your meals. Some are more traditional, such as crafting a satisfying PB&J sandwich or whipping up some scrumptious cookies. There are also more savory ways to use peanut butter, including preparing salad dressing or homemade pad Thai.

If you're a huge peanut butter fan and can't get enough of the creamy spread, then you're in luck. We've rounded up a list of some of the best recipes for peanut butter lovers. From delicious desserts to some surprising main dishes, you're certain to find a few new and exciting things to try. Make sure you have your grocery list by your side; you'll want to start shopping for some of these ingredients right away!