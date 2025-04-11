14 Recipes Peanut Butter Fans Will Want To Make All The Time
Whether you have a favorite grocery store peanut butter or consider yourself a connoisseur and stick to the higher-end peanut butter brands, you can't deny the creamy, sticky, and flavorful goodness of this spread. There are many ways to incorporate peanut butter into your meals. Some are more traditional, such as crafting a satisfying PB&J sandwich or whipping up some scrumptious cookies. There are also more savory ways to use peanut butter, including preparing salad dressing or homemade pad Thai.
If you're a huge peanut butter fan and can't get enough of the creamy spread, then you're in luck. We've rounded up a list of some of the best recipes for peanut butter lovers. From delicious desserts to some surprising main dishes, you're certain to find a few new and exciting things to try. Make sure you have your grocery list by your side; you'll want to start shopping for some of these ingredients right away!
Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter cookies boast an amazing texture, along with that classic peanut butter flavor, a crunchy twist, and extra sweetness. What's not to love?
And, even better, this recipe is as easy to make as it is tasty. The batter contains eight ingredients and comes together in about 10 minutes. It does contain raw eggs, so you'll want to resist the temptation to sample them until these bad boys are done cooking. Fortunately, that first batch of cookies should be out of the oven and ready for you to enjoy after just 10 minutes.
Recipe: Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
Salted Peanut Butter Bars
If you're looking to impress your dinner party guests or need to bring a jaw-dropping dessert to a gathering, check out these crowd-pleasing salted peanut butter bars. They're salty. They're chocolatey. And, of course, they're peanut buttery.
The peanut butter is mixed with crushed cookies or graham crackers (along with some brown sugar, butter, and salt), allowing it to form a solid base. Once set, all you need to do is melt some chocolate (with a little more peanut butter) and use it to cover the base. A few pinches of flakey sea salt are the perfect finishing touch, and your recipe will be ready to serve after an hour rest in the fridge.
Recipe: Salted Peanut Butter Bars
Peanut Butter Lovers Banana Muffins
If a peanut butter and banana sandwich is one of your favorite comfort foods, then you'll love these peanut butter banana muffins. Beyond the addition of creamy peanut butter to the batter, one other thing that makes this recipe stand out from other banana muffin recipes is that some of the bananas added to the batter are caramelized.
Caramelization brings out more of the natural sugars in the fruit, thus delivering a more intense banana flavor. That, combined with the peanut butter, cinnamon streusel topping, and peanut butter drizzle really makes these muffins a show-stopping treat.
Easy Buckeyes
If you've ever been to Ohio, you may have tried a buckeye before. Buckeyes got their name because of their resemblance to the famous nut, which just so happen to grow on Ohio's state tree.
However, unlike the real nuts from a buckeye tree — which are poisonous – these buckeyes are utterly delectable. The ball-shaped candies feature a peanut butter center covered in ooey gooey chocolate. They're also easy to make; our recipe calls for just five basic ingredients. But, don't take our word for it. Give them a try; you won't be disappointed.
Recipe: Easy Buckeyes
Hearty Peanut Butter Soup
The next time you're craving peanut butter for a main meal, but don't feel like making the same old PB&J sandwich, give this hearty peanut butter soup recipe a try. Yes, you read that correctly: peanut butter soup. Peanut butter is one of many ingredients mixed together to make this hearty and filling soup that packs a flavor punch. Some of the others include diced jalapeños, cumin, curry powder, chili powder, red onion, and fire-roasted tomatoes.
The base of the soup is made with vegetable broth and sweet potatoes, which gives it a slightly creamy texture. Once the soup is prepared, consider serving it with a few slices of rustic bread to counteract a bit of the spiciness and to make sure none of that delicious broth at the bottom of the bowl goes to waste.
Recipe: Hearty Peanut Butter Soup
Peanut Butter and Roasted Banana Baked Oatmeal
Whether you're looking for a good breakfast recipe that you can prepare ahead of time for those busy mornings or want a heartier afternoon snack, you might want to take a look at this recipe for peanut butter and roasted banana baked oatmeal.
Hearty, high-fiber oats are combined with roasted bananas, maple syrup, toasted walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Once combined, the mixture is spread onto a baking sheet and baked for 30 to 45 minutes. You could even consider freezing these bars for future breakfasts or snacks — that is, if you can manage not to eat them all right away.
Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Fudge
If you love peanut butter, then it's probably safe to say you also love peanut butter fudge. Despite what you might think, fudge is actually rather easy to make, so you won't have to wait until the next time you visit a specialty candy shop to indulge in it again.
This recipe calls for combining some melted white chocolate chips with melted peanut butter. Because of how liquidy peanut butter becomes when melted, the resulting mixture will be quite thin. But, don't worry, as the addition of condensed milk will make it richer and sweeter. The mixture will also continue to thicken over the next few hours as it sets. After about two hours out at room temperature, it should be ready for you to slice up and devour.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Haystacks
This recipe for chocolate peanut butter haystacks combines a few ingredients that you might not expect to see together. While the peanut butter, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips might be standard fare for a sweet dessert, the addition of chow mein noodles might throw you for a loop.
But, don't let that seemingly odd addition scare you off. The chow mein noodles deliver a satisfying crunch juxtaposed with the creamy mixture of the peanut butter, chocolate, and butterscotch. The recipe takes only a few minutes to prepare and doesn't require you to use the oven. Once combined, drop scoops of the mixture onto a parchment-lined tray to form the delicious "haystacks."
Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding
Those looking for a hearty and healthy breakfast recipe might want to try this rich chocolate peanut butter chia pudding. The chia seeds offer essential nutrients, including calcium, zinc, phosphorus, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. The seeds also offer a contrast to the smooth texture of the peanut butter, making each bite all the more exciting.
In addition to the chia seeds and peanut butter, the recipe calls for other flavorful ingredients, such as maple syrup, bananas, almond milk, and vanilla extract.All you need to do is combine the ingredients and refrigerate them. You can even leave it overnight, which allows you to have your breakfast ready to go on a busy morning.
Chocolate Peanut Butter and Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies
Be sure to savor each bite of these chocolate peanut butter and hazelnut sandwich cookies because they're likely to disappear quickly. The cookie portion of the recipe combines the delicious flavors of chocolate and peanut butter with rich cocoa powder.
But, as delicious as that sounds, it's only half of the story. Those sandwich cookies are filled with a smooth and creamy white chocolate hazelnut spread. If you somehow have extra cookies left, be sure to store them correctly so that they stay fresh as long as possible.
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies
Tagalongs-Inspired Peanut Butter-Chocolate Pie
Tagalongs are a classic Girl Scout Cookie featuring a delightful combination of chocolate, peanut butter, and a crispy and crunchy cookie. Depending on where you live, you may also know these cookies as Peanut Butter Patties.
This recipe takes that same concept and turns it into an impressive pie. There's a lot to love about this special treat, from its graham cracker crust to its peanut butter cream filling and chocolate ganache topping.
Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Just because you're following a keto diet doesn't mean that you can't enjoy any sweet treats. It simply means that you have to choose the right ingredients and recipes to use. With this keto chocolate peanut butter fudge recipe, you can enjoy a sweet treat without worrying about adding too many carbs to your diet.
The recipe features allulose — a keto-friendly sweetener — along with some melted low-carb chocolate chips, heavy whipping cream, butter, and, of course, natural peanut butter. After combining all of the soft ingredients and spreading them in a parchment-lined baking pan, you can add some chopped peanuts to deliver a satisfying crunch. Then, the delicious concoction will need to chill for about an hour to solidify before serving.
Peanut Butter Cup Protein Pudding
Satisfy your sweet tooth while meeting your daily protein goals with this recipe for peanut butter cup protein pudding. The homemade pudding mixture is enhanced with sifted protein powder, which adds extra nutrients. Creamy peanut butter and bittersweet chocolate are the other stars of the recipe; they deliver that classic flavor combination that most people can't get enough of.
You can even further customize the pudding's flavor by playing with different protein powder flavors. Feeling a little extra indulgent? Go for a chocolate protein powder. Want to amplify the peanut butter flavor? Go for it with your favorite peanut butter protein.
Homestyle Muddy Buddies
Muddy buddies are a popular snack in many Midwestern states. Depending on where you live, you may know this recipe by a different name, such as monkey munch, reindeer poop, or puppy chow.
This recipe for homestyle muddy buddies is a great one to make with the kids. It has a relatively short ingredient list, comes together quickly, and doesn't require the use of the oven. All you need to do is mix together your ingredients with the melted chocolate, butter, and peanut butter before pouring it over the cereal, adding the powdered sugar, and tossing in M&M's for added flavor and color.
Recipe: Homestyle Muddy Buddies