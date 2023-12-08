Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe

Fudge is one of the best treats to make, share, and of course, sink your teeth into. Typically, it comes together with a classic fudge recipe that involves combining sweetened condensed milk with chocolate chips to create a chocolatey sensation that sets firm in the fridge. The result is a perfectly textured sweet that is wonderful for gifting around the holidays or for nibbling on as an after-dinner treat. Traditional fudge is also very sugary, which renders a classic fudge recipe off-limits to those who are monitoring their carb intake in order to follow a ketogenic diet.

The good news, however, is that your fudge-eating days aren't behind you just because you've embraced a low-carb lifestyle. You just have to be a little creative when it comes to fudge-making. This easy keto fudge, perfect for tackling your sweet cravings, comes together in no time and won't hinder your body from achieving the fat-burning state of ketosis that keto dieters strive for. As recipe developer Joe Dillard of For Frying Out Loud shares, "The best thing about this recipe, besides it tasting exactly like a traditional fudge, is that because of its thoughtful composition, it doesn't melt in your hands like many other varieties of keto fudge do."