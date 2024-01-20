Peanut Butter Cup Protein Pudding Recipe

Pudding is a highly underrated dessert. For most of us, the last time we had pudding it was in a plastic cup buried at the bottom of our middle school lunchboxes. The creamy chocolate, vanilla, or butterscotch treat was the highlight of each day until about high school when we mysteriously never saw a pudding cup again. But pudding can be quite sophisticated, and there's no reason to ditch this classic dessert — especially when you can make it part of your workout routine.

These homemade pudding cups developed with Michelle McGlinn are loaded with protein from both the protein powder and the peanut butter, two elements that combine deliciously with rich bittersweet chocolate. The combination of peanut butter and chocolate tastes exactly like another childhood favorite, the Reese's peanut butter cup, and perfectly satisfies your sweet tooth after a long workout. Sure, smoothies are delicious, but this protein-packed pudding is a great option when you're craving something a little different. The best part? It comes together in barely 5 minutes and can be stored in cups for on-the-go lunches or snacks, just like in the good old days.