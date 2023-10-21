The Key Tip For Adding Protein Powder To Your Smoothies

Not only is adding protein powder into your smoothie an easy way to get your daily dose of the macronutrient, which can help balance your blood sugar and keep you full for longer, but they also often come in fun flavors that can make your morning drink a tasty treat. The only problem? When whirled into the blender, protein powder can often create a big, foamy mess, filling your stomach with air as you drink your smoothie. But luckily there's an easy way to mitigate this: Add your powder in at the end.

Foam often develops with powders that contain whey, a type of protein that comes from milk. Whey is made up of amino acids held together by peptide bonds, which partially break down when you blend them at a high speed and result in the creation of bubbles. Because the intense motion is what causes the foam to form, first blend the rest of your smoothie ingredients sans protein powder, and then add your protein powder in for a few extra seconds of blending at the end. It will still have enough time to thoroughly mix into your smoothie, but you won't get all that extra air that can make your drink unpleasant.