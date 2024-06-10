Peanut Butter Lovers Banana Muffins Recipe

Peanut butter lovers get it — the thick, sticky, nutty stuff has a particular draw that very few other ingredients can match. Whether paired with chocolate in a cookie or blended into a hearty chia seed pudding, peanut butter can be consumed in a variety of recipes that range from nutritious to decadent. Peanut butter's consistency makes it easily adaptable for use in so many ways, ranging from intricate baking recipes to pastas to something as simple as toast.

If you're looking for a convenient and portable way to consume peanut butter and pair it with a foolproof companion — banana — these peanut butter banana muffins are just the baked good to get the job done. Banana muffins, like banana bread, have an unrivaled level of moisture from the ripe fruit and they make for such an apt base for the mouth-sticking texture of smooth peanut butter. Recipe developer Taylor Murray opted to boost the peanut butter flavor even further by adding a crushed peanut streusel and a creamy peanut butter drizzle, so you can guarantee that these muffins put the delicious spread to use wherever possible.