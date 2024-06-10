Peanut Butter Lovers Banana Muffins Recipe
Peanut butter lovers get it — the thick, sticky, nutty stuff has a particular draw that very few other ingredients can match. Whether paired with chocolate in a cookie or blended into a hearty chia seed pudding, peanut butter can be consumed in a variety of recipes that range from nutritious to decadent. Peanut butter's consistency makes it easily adaptable for use in so many ways, ranging from intricate baking recipes to pastas to something as simple as toast.
If you're looking for a convenient and portable way to consume peanut butter and pair it with a foolproof companion — banana — these peanut butter banana muffins are just the baked good to get the job done. Banana muffins, like banana bread, have an unrivaled level of moisture from the ripe fruit and they make for such an apt base for the mouth-sticking texture of smooth peanut butter. Recipe developer Taylor Murray opted to boost the peanut butter flavor even further by adding a crushed peanut streusel and a creamy peanut butter drizzle, so you can guarantee that these muffins put the delicious spread to use wherever possible.
Gather the ingredients for peanut butter lovers banana muffins
The base muffin recipe is fairly typical of any muffin, with plenty of mashed ripe banana to add moisture and flavor. In addition to flour, baking soda, salt, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla, this recipe also adds a hit of creamy peanut butter and some tangy whole-milk Greek yogurt. To add even more peanut flavor, we will top the muffins before baking with a crushed peanut crumble that also features cinnamon, butter, sugar, and flour to give it that signature texture. Finally, we finish the muffins with a creamy, dreamy drizzle of peanut butter, maple syrup, and a small hint of coconut oil to give it the right consistency.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a muffin pan
Lightly coat a muffin pan with nonstick spray and/or line with muffin liners.
Step 3: Caramelize the bananas
In a small pan, heat 4 tablespoons of butter and 2 of the bananas over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until bananas are caramelized and butter begins to brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
Step 4: Whisk dry ingredients
Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate medium bowl.
Step 5: Beat liquid ingredients
Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed or a whisk, beat the brown sugar, yogurt, peanut butter, and remaining 4 tablespoons of butter in a large bowl until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes.
Step 6: Add eggs
Add the eggs one at a time, beating to blend after each addition and scraping down sides and bottom of bowl as needed.
Step 7: Add vanilla and bananas
Add in vanilla and remaining 2 bananas, mixing until bananas are broken down to small chunks.
Step 8: Add flour mixture
Reduce speed to low and fold in flour mixture.
Step 9: Add caramelized banana
Mix in the caramelized brown butter bananas.
Step 10: Add batter to prepared pan
Spoon batter into prepared pan, filling each cup about ⅔ of the way.
Step 11: Make streusel
In a medium bowl, make the streusel by combining chopped peanuts, ½ cup flour, sugar, ¼ cup melted butter, and cinnamon. Sprinkle roughly 1 to 2 tablespoons over each muffin.
Step 12: Bake the muffins
Transfer muffin tray to oven and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
Step 13: Make the drizzle
While muffins are baking, make the drizzle by combining ½ cup of peanut butter, the maple syrup, and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl.
Step 14: Heat until runny
Microwave on high for 30 seconds, then stir. Repeat, if needed, until a runny consistency is achieved.
Step 15: Drizzle over muffins
Drizzle peanut butter mixture over cooled muffins and serve.
What can I use instead of peanut butter in these banana muffins?
Peanut butter is a delicious and unique ingredient that can be used in so many ways. Not only does it taste good but it is a good protein source to keep you full and satisfied. This particular muffin recipe is an ode to the nut butter, using it in three different ways, resulting in a delicious combination of peanut butter and banana that really can't be beaten. That said, if peanut butter isn't exactly your bag, you can freely swap it with similar nut butter such as cashew, almond, or walnut butter. Almond butter specifically has a similar texture and nutty flavor profile that will closely rival peanut butter, all while giving you that classic nut butter/banana flavor combo that's so irresistible.
If nuts are out of the question altogether, an easy swap could be to use sun butter, a paste made from ground sunflower seeds. This option is typically a favorite for those that are allergic to nuts or who can't eat peanuts for whatever reasons and tastes very similar to nut butter.
How do I store peanut butter banana muffins and how long will they last?
To get peanut butter bananas muffins to last the longest and maintain their freshness and moisture, proper storage is key. First, allow the muffins to cool completely on a wire rack before storing. This prevents any condensation from forming inside the container, which could make the muffins soggy. If you plan to eat the muffins right away, keep the muffins in an airtight container at room temperature. They should last for about 2 to 3 days this way. For best results, place a sheet of paper towel above and below the muffins in the container to absorb any excess moisture.
If you want to keep the muffins longer, wrap each muffin individually in plastic wrap then place them in a zip-top freezer bag. They can be stored in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw at room temperature or gently warm them in the microwave or oven before serving. Also, if you do plan to freeze the muffins, you may want to wait to add that final peanut butter drizzle until after you've reheated the muffins for a touch of freshness.
|Calories per Serving
|200
|Total Fat
|8.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|15.5 g
|Sodium
|137.6 mg
|Protein
|4.8 g