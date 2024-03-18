Chocolate Peanut Butter And Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies Recipe
We all have a favorite cookie recipe. Maybe it's a classic chocolate chip, or a soft Mexican wedding. In any case, there's no harm in adding something new to your repertoire. Sandwich cookies are always a guaranteed hit, with their gently crunchy exteriors and fluffy filling, so why not start there? These chocolate peanut butter and hazelnut sandwich cookies are infused with rich cocoa powder and nut butter to create a delectable shortbread cookie that could be eaten on its own. However, we've opted to double down on the nutty flavors with a creamy hazelnut whipped ganache — though you could certainly skip the hazelnuts and keep the cream filling classic instead.
The result? An exquisite cookie that marries the toasty richness of hazelnuts with the smooth indulgence of chocolate. Follow along with recipe developer Taylor Murray as she breaks down the simple process step by step. By the end, all you'll need is a large glass of milk to wash down all the sweet, buttery goodness.
Gather the ingredients for chocolate peanut butter and hazelnut sandwich cookies
This recipe starts with homemade shortbread cookies, which are composed of all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, sugar, unsalted butter, creamy peanut butter, and a touch of vanilla extract. As we explain further on, the dough may need a teaspoon or so of warm water to come together.
The fluffy, airy ganache filling is made from a combination of heavy cream, white chocolate chips, and ground hazelnuts. The ground hazelnuts can be purchased or made from scratch by toasting skinned hazelnuts and blending in a blender or food processor until well ground. (Just be sure to stop before it turns into a paste!)
Step 1: Heat up some cream
Heat cream in a small saucepan until just simmering.
Step 2: Combine it with hazelnuts and white chocolate
Add white chocolate chips and ground hazelnuts to a tall container and pour in the hot cream.
Step 3: Blend
Blend with an immersion blender until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is totally smooth.
Step 4: Refrigerate the ganache
Transfer ganache to a container and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Step 5: Bring it back to room temperature
Remove ganache from the fridge and let soften at room temperature for 10 minutes before transferring to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Step 6: Beat it with a stand mixer
Beat until fluffy.
Step 7: Transfer it to a pastry bag
Transfer ganache to a piping bag and set aside.
Step 8: Combine the dry ingredients for the cookie dough
Add flour, cocoa powder, and sugar to a food processor and pulse to combine.
Step 9: Mix in the butter and peanut butter
Add peanut butter and softened butter and pulse until the mixture resembles soft cornmeal, adding 1-2 teaspoons warm water if needed.
Step 10: Knead the cookie dough
Turn out the dough onto a clean surface and knead until it is smooth and holds together.
Step 11: Roll it out
Place dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper and roll to ¼ inch thick.
Step 12: Let it chill
Chill for 1 hour.
Step 13: Turn on the oven
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 14: Cut out the cookies
Once dough has chilled, use a round cookie cutter to cut 1 ¼-inch dough circles, re-rolling any scraps until all the dough is used.
Step 15: Bake the cookies
Arrange cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets and bake until just set on the edges, 10-12 minutes.
Step 16: Let them cool
Let cool completely.
Step 17: Fill the cookies with ganache
Once cookies are cool, cut the tip off the pastry bag and pipe about 1 tablespoon ganache onto half of the cookies. Use the remaining cookies as toppers for the sandwiches.
Step 18: Enjoy
Serve or store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Can I use milk chocolate instead of white chocolate for the hazelnut ganache in these chocolate peanut butter sandwich cookies?
Substituting milk chocolate for white chocolate in the hazelnut ganache can indeed be done, but it's important to note that this will result in a different flavor profile and texture. White chocolate has a much more mild flavor that can be a great canvas for other flavors — such as hazelnut — to shine through.
When substituting, you may want to adjust the quantity slightly, as milk chocolate can be a bit firmer than white chocolate. Begin with an equal amount and adjust to taste, keeping in mind that the texture of the ganache may also be slightly thicker. If the ganache is too thick, add a bit more cream. Start with 1-2 tablespoons and assess. This substitution allows for personalization based on taste preferences, offering a richer, more cocoa-forward profile that pairs beautifully with the hazelnuts and peanut butter in the recipe and can be a great alternative for chocolate lovers.
Can these chocolate peanut butter and hazelnut sandwich cookies be made gluten-free?
For those looking to make this recipe gluten-free, substituting the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend is an option. When selecting a gluten-free flour blend, aim for one that is designed to be a 1:1 substitute for all-purpose flour. These blends often contain a mix of rice flour, potato starch, and xanthan gum, among other ingredients, to mimic the texture and structural properties of wheat flours.
It's important to note, however, that gluten-free flours can sometimes result in a different texture in the finished cookies. They may be more crumbly or less crisp, depending on the blend. To counteract this, you may need to adjust the moisture content slightly, possibly adding a bit more butter or a teaspoon of water if the dough seems too dry. Since this recipe is otherwise gluten-free, a simple flour modification makes these cookies accessible to those with gluten intolerances or celiac disease.
- ⅔ cup heavy cream
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- ⅔ cup finely ground hazelnuts
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup smooth peanut butter
- ⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
|Calories per Serving
|290
|Total Fat
|21.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|31.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|12.9 g
|Sodium
|18.9 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g