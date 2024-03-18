Chocolate Peanut Butter And Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies Recipe

We all have a favorite cookie recipe. Maybe it's a classic chocolate chip, or a soft Mexican wedding. In any case, there's no harm in adding something new to your repertoire. Sandwich cookies are always a guaranteed hit, with their gently crunchy exteriors and fluffy filling, so why not start there? These chocolate peanut butter and hazelnut sandwich cookies are infused with rich cocoa powder and nut butter to create a delectable shortbread cookie that could be eaten on its own. However, we've opted to double down on the nutty flavors with a creamy hazelnut whipped ganache — though you could certainly skip the hazelnuts and keep the cream filling classic instead.

The result? An exquisite cookie that marries the toasty richness of hazelnuts with the smooth indulgence of chocolate. Follow along with recipe developer Taylor Murray as she breaks down the simple process step by step. By the end, all you'll need is a large glass of milk to wash down all the sweet, buttery goodness.