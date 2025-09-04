The Easiest Way To Thicken Runny Peanut Butter Without Mixing Anything In

Whether you've made your own nut butter or picked up a jar from a local market, digging into either a smooth, creamy jar of peanut butter or a crunchy almond spread is one of the great simple joys found inside the kitchen. Unfortunately, natural products can mean separation, and the easy spoonful you had imagined pulling out of the container is instead coated with a disappointingly runny liquid due to an oily splitting. But all hope is not lost if your peanut butter appears to be a bit lackluster in the texture department.

Instead of thinking about what you need to add to the jar to bulk up the contents, simply placing the jar into the refrigerator can turn a wimpy-looking creation into a thing of beauty. This easy hack can not only put a stop to oil separation and firm up the spread, but the cold move can also help keep your peanut butter fresher for longer. We're talking about extending the shelf life of peanut butter for an extra few months compared to a jar that has been simply left on the kitchen counter.