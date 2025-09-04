The Easiest Way To Thicken Runny Peanut Butter Without Mixing Anything In
Whether you've made your own nut butter or picked up a jar from a local market, digging into either a smooth, creamy jar of peanut butter or a crunchy almond spread is one of the great simple joys found inside the kitchen. Unfortunately, natural products can mean separation, and the easy spoonful you had imagined pulling out of the container is instead coated with a disappointingly runny liquid due to an oily splitting. But all hope is not lost if your peanut butter appears to be a bit lackluster in the texture department.
Instead of thinking about what you need to add to the jar to bulk up the contents, simply placing the jar into the refrigerator can turn a wimpy-looking creation into a thing of beauty. This easy hack can not only put a stop to oil separation and firm up the spread, but the cold move can also help keep your peanut butter fresher for longer. We're talking about extending the shelf life of peanut butter for an extra few months compared to a jar that has been simply left on the kitchen counter.
Bulking up that butter
While storing peanut butter in the fridge will turn a runny-looking spread into a firmer option, you'll want to check the peanut butter periodically and remove the container before the contents become too thick to glide across bread. This can require some delicate maneuvering, particularly for those mornings when you're in a rush and want to get eating. If you're starting off with a thin nut butter to begin with, you'll have less of a worry, and a chillier peanut butter can be just the ticket for better PBJ sandwiches and comforting snacks on the go.
Refrigerating natural, homemade, and organic nut butters is usually a better option than trying to chill products that include preservatives or stabilizers. Those who enjoy a smooth spread of a creamy nut butter smeared across a toasted bagel will appreciate the resulting easy-to-scoop texture. Should you find that the nut butter is still too thin for your liking and don't have the time to chill the spread, try mixing a spoonful with ground peanuts, chocolate, or Nutella to thicken the peanut butter and have a tasty treat to devour stat.