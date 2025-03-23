6 Delicious Ways To Enjoy PBJ Sandwiches Without The Bread
The combination of peanut butter and jelly spread across a toasted piece of bread is a classically satisfying combination, yet toast isn't the only ingredient that can bring this beloved duo to life. For moments when you're looking to avoid crusty breads or simply want to switch it up in the kitchen, you can make flavorful sandwiches using other ingredients.
While we have a list of ideas you can use to keep bread away from your plate, let our suggestions become your starting point for your own culinary whims. Whether you're reaching for crispy crackers or piling up a more decadent treat with chocolate bars, your next PB&J attempt is about to take on a life of its own. Whipping up snacks in the kitchen means flavors are in your own hands, so whether you're looking to replicate the first PB&J with currant or crab apple jelly or drizzle hot honey over your creations, you can pair tastes and textures to build the ultimate cutter of cravings.
Use rice cakes for added texture
Using rice cakes instead of toasted bread allows you to layer spoonfuls of peanut butter and jelly easily as the circular pieces offer sturdy bases that can hold any toppings you desire. The textured crunch of a rice cake can add satisfying dimension to your breadless sandwich creations, and rice cakes can be purchased in a variety of flavor combinations so you can experiment with the taste of different ingredient combinations.
Alternatively, use lentil cakes or corn cakes to build a quick snack. The disc-like foundations can be conveniently held for you to spread your favorite homemade strawberry jam or fruit preserves on top of the nut butters of your choosing. Whether you've spooned smooth peanut butter, almond butter, or tahini across each piece, dress up your rice cake treats with dustings of cinnamon or drizzles of honey, or consider using pieces of fresh fruit to brighten up an easy afternoon snack.
Apples and other fruits offer a sweet base
Instead of buttering up a piece of challah to slap on the grill, look to nature's sweet treats to pair with your various peanut butter and jelly creations. Slice quarter-inch pieces of apples and pears to slather with peanut butter before drizzling honey and adding jam onto each piece. You can cut pieces horizontally for rounder slices or make bite-sized slices for convenient snacking. Grill the fruit pieces before layering them with toppings for an added smoky flavor, or use them freshly sliced for a crisp, juicy snack.
Similarly, you can create boats of peanut butter with bananas and fruit spreads. Slice each piece in half or use dried banana chips to build mini pieces of peanut butter and toppings to munch on. For juicier morsels, take inspiration from watermelon pizzas and use grilled watermelon pieces to spread peanut and almond butters across each exposed surface. Finish each fruity snack with your choice of jam or preserves, or try a different kind of recipe using balsamic vinegar and a final finish of flaky sea salt.
Take inspiration from s'mores and grab some graham crackers
For an even sweeter crunch, take a page out of your favorite summer campsite recipes and repurpose graham crackers to make a peanut butter and jelly snack that you can enjoy without needing to head for the great outdoors. Peanut butter added to s'mores is a decadent treat, so why not savor similar flavors on a weekday afternoon in the comfort of your home? Press peanut butter and jelly in between two cracker pieces for quick and easy delight that can be eaten while standing over the kitchen sink, or construct a more complicated structure with stacks that alternate fillings that can be enjoyed while watching your latest binge-worthy series.
Continue to borrow flavors from the days of your summer holidays by tucking pieces of chocolate into your crunchy peanut butter creations. To quiet a persistent sweet tooth, spread Nutella onto one of the graham cracker surfaces before piecing it together with another cracker that has been lined with almond butter. This treat is an easy reward.
Pickles offer an acidic bite
The makings of a peanut butter and pickle sandwich have long divided the internet, but we understand that the juicy, snappy crunch of pickles combined with buttery, savory nut spread can be just the thing that tickles some palates. Forgo the bread piece entirely and simply swipe peanut butter across the surface of a dill pickle. You can add a drizzle of hot honey to these tangy creations for a subtle bite of sweetness.
This sweet-and-sour combination may draw hesitation from many culinary creatives, but the juicy, acidic pickle can cut through rich, creamy peanut butters and complement tangy jelly. Use extra crunchy peanut butter to press the pedal down on the textural appeal on this curious creation, and if you want to dress up your plate, a sprinkle of red pepper chili flakes or strategic dustings of dill leaves can build the kind of snack you never knew you needed.
Chocolate bars take this classic lunch dish to dessert territory
Give your cravings complete and total control with this ultimately sweet peanut butter combination. Instead of spreading peanut butter on top of bread slices or crackers, use chocolate bars to layer nut butters and jam. This decadent recipe takes no prisoners. Experiment by pairing different kinds of chocolate and candy bars with almond, cashew, and pumpkin seed butters, and take the treat a step further by topping homemade two-ingredient chocolate crunch candy bars with the jellies and preserves of your choice.
Use homemade peanut butter to drag across the chocolate treats of your choice. Match earthier-tasting tahinis and unsweetened peanut butters with sweeter chocolates, or pair darker chocolates with almond butters that have a touch of sweetness. You can finish each piece with a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt, or for an extra punch of nutty flavor, spoon toasted ground nuts on top of each bite. This is a snack that deserves savoring.
Sneak in vegetables for a satisfying crunch
For a fresh snack, cutting vegetables strategically can offer the platform for your various peanut butter and jelly creations. Slice cucumbers and carrots into dial-like pieces to sandwich your topping choices. You can even enhance your crunchy creations with a swirl of cream cheese, a dollop of goat cheese, or a spoonful of creamy mascarpone with the jelly. These refreshing vegetable dials can be set out onto plates for convenient snacking.
The flavor profile of each morsel can be adjusted with various spices. Top peanut butter-coated pieces with smoked paprika or a homemade za'atar blend, or make everything but the bagel seasoning blend to add even more flavorful crunch to your snack. Place dishes of various jams and spreads alongside the cut vegetables for family and friends to build each bite as they please. This is a fun way to make sure the entire family is eating their vegetables.