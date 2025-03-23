6 Delicious Ways To Enjoy PBJ Sandwiches Without The Bread

The combination of peanut butter and jelly spread across a toasted piece of bread is a classically satisfying combination, yet toast isn't the only ingredient that can bring this beloved duo to life. For moments when you're looking to avoid crusty breads or simply want to switch it up in the kitchen, you can make flavorful sandwiches using other ingredients.

While we have a list of ideas you can use to keep bread away from your plate, let our suggestions become your starting point for your own culinary whims. Whether you're reaching for crispy crackers or piling up a more decadent treat with chocolate bars, your next PB&J attempt is about to take on a life of its own. Whipping up snacks in the kitchen means flavors are in your own hands, so whether you're looking to replicate the first PB&J with currant or crab apple jelly or drizzle hot honey over your creations, you can pair tastes and textures to build the ultimate cutter of cravings.