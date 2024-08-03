Make Watermelon Pizza Even Better By Grilling It First
Though watermelon pizza may not deliver the same flavors as a traditional pizza recipe, this unique way of eating the fruit can be a refreshing switch-up that can find its way comfortably onto tables at backyard parties and elevated dinner parties. Whether you steer your watermelon pizza recipe in the direction of a sweeter treat with layers of ricotta cheese and fruit or prefer to bring a touch of spice with hot honey and red pepper flakes, the juicy base of the fruit is waiting for your wildest culinary explorations.
For a recipe variation, consider grilling sliced watermelon before topping your pizzas with various ingredients. The subtly smoky flavor of the charred fruit can complement creamier cheese and peppery ingredients like arugula leaves and strips of roasted red peppers. Leave the rind on the watermelon as you grill pieces for a sturdier foundation, and remember that whatever slices you don't use to build fruity pizza can be plopped into a bowl to make grilled watermelon salad.
The perfect base for endless recipes
While slicing watermelon into slices can make better use of limited space on the grill, leaving wheels intact can help replicate the well-known shape of a classic pizza. Keep an eye on the fruit to achieve the perfect sear without turning the watermelon into a limp, disappointing sliver. With your fruit grilled and ready, you can go to town topping the pieces with your favorite ingredients.
Garnish grilled watermelon with crumbles of feta cheese, fresh garden herbs, and syrupy drizzles of balsamic vinegar. To play up the smoky element, incorporate smoked salt and smoked paprika into your lineup of toppings. The subtle caramelization from the grill can lend a gentle sweet complement to more flavorful items, whether you intend on building a savory or sweet slice to snack on. Use the flavor of the smoky grill to your advantage when matching sweeter, more decadent ingredients like maple syrup, mascarpone cheese, and caramelized nuts, or appease cravings for a savory snack with crumbles of crunchy bacon bits, freshly cracked black pepper, and slices of prosciutto. With a deliciously grilled base at the ready, chances are slim that you can wreck this easy-to-make recipe that is even easier to enjoy.