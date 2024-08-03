Make Watermelon Pizza Even Better By Grilling It First

Though watermelon pizza may not deliver the same flavors as a traditional pizza recipe, this unique way of eating the fruit can be a refreshing switch-up that can find its way comfortably onto tables at backyard parties and elevated dinner parties. Whether you steer your watermelon pizza recipe in the direction of a sweeter treat with layers of ricotta cheese and fruit or prefer to bring a touch of spice with hot honey and red pepper flakes, the juicy base of the fruit is waiting for your wildest culinary explorations.

For a recipe variation, consider grilling sliced watermelon before topping your pizzas with various ingredients. The subtly smoky flavor of the charred fruit can complement creamier cheese and peppery ingredients like arugula leaves and strips of roasted red peppers. Leave the rind on the watermelon as you grill pieces for a sturdier foundation, and remember that whatever slices you don't use to build fruity pizza can be plopped into a bowl to make grilled watermelon salad.