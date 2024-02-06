Elevate Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches With A Swirl Of Cream Cheese

Sometimes the most satisfying results come from experimentation. Such is the case of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches layered with slatherings of cream cheese. This is not the peanut butter and jelly sandwich you remember from childhood. Instead of reserving the creamy spread for your morning bagels and pumpkin streusel muffins, invite a swash of the creamy cheese ingredient into your next PB&J sandwich.

A luscious spread of cream cheese can add a satisfyingly rich and creamy texture to a basic PB&J sandwich, and the tanginess of the added spread can complement the sweetness found in homemade jams and preserves. Whether served as an open-faced delicacy or wrapped up in pretty paper to take to the office, this sophisticated snack can brighten even the dullest of weekday afternoons.

Once you've brought cream cheese into your next PB&J party, the sky is the limit when it comes to possible combinations. With thinly sliced layers of strawberry or banana, sprinkles of nutmeg or cinnamon, or crunchy pieces of roasted nuts, your next snack time may feel more like an after-dinner dessert.