Elevate Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches With A Swirl Of Cream Cheese
Sometimes the most satisfying results come from experimentation. Such is the case of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches layered with slatherings of cream cheese. This is not the peanut butter and jelly sandwich you remember from childhood. Instead of reserving the creamy spread for your morning bagels and pumpkin streusel muffins, invite a swash of the creamy cheese ingredient into your next PB&J sandwich.
A luscious spread of cream cheese can add a satisfyingly rich and creamy texture to a basic PB&J sandwich, and the tanginess of the added spread can complement the sweetness found in homemade jams and preserves. Whether served as an open-faced delicacy or wrapped up in pretty paper to take to the office, this sophisticated snack can brighten even the dullest of weekday afternoons.
Once you've brought cream cheese into your next PB&J party, the sky is the limit when it comes to possible combinations. With thinly sliced layers of strawberry or banana, sprinkles of nutmeg or cinnamon, or crunchy pieces of roasted nuts, your next snack time may feel more like an after-dinner dessert.
A luxurious approach to PB&Js
As with trying any new ingredient or recipe, begin your peanut butter and cream cheese journey with thinner spreads, taste your creations, and adjust ingredient inclusions according to your palate. While some eaters may appreciate thicker swashes of cream cheese piled onto one slice of toast, others may prefer thin coatings on both pieces of sandwich bread. Moreover, if you're in a pinch, consider that whipped cream cheese comes softened, thus making it easier to spread — as opposed to that block of cheese in your fridge.
Peanut butter, jelly, and cream cheese is a difficult combination to mess up, so enjoy trying new flavors and combinations. Drizzle slices of toast with maple syrup or balsamic vinegar to build depth in flavor, or sprinkle sesame seeds or pine nuts to add extra crunch to snack time. Incorporate seasonal fruit like apple slices or berry compote to complement the sweetness of your dish, or replace fruit options with a drizzle of hot honey. If you're looking for a rich, satisfying treat, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches slathered with cream cheese are waiting for your call.