The Type Of Bread To Avoid When Making Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches

There aren't many instructions required to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. All you need to do is slap some peanut butter on one slice of bread, your favorite fruit-based spread on the other, and smash the two together. However, there are a few dos and don'ts that can take your PB&J from a good sandwich to a great one if followed correctly. First thing's first, you'll want to avoid using one specific type of bread.

Thick, crusty bread may be the best variety for dipping in oil or soup, but it's not ideal when it comes to PB&J's. Why? First of all, it doesn't have the best mouthfeel. Scraping the roof of your mouth on your sandwich is not the feeling you want when you eat this comfort food, and it can be hard to get both slices of bread (and the fillings) all together in each bite when they're so hefty. Plus, while the bread is the vehicle in a peanut butter and jelly, the spreads are the star of the show. When the outsides of your 'wich are so thick, it'll feel like you're just eating tons of dry, rough carbs. Your deliciously salty nut butter and sweet, fruity jam will get lost in the middle, defeating the purpose of eating a PB&J in the first place.