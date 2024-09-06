The Type Of Bread To Avoid When Making Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches
There aren't many instructions required to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. All you need to do is slap some peanut butter on one slice of bread, your favorite fruit-based spread on the other, and smash the two together. However, there are a few dos and don'ts that can take your PB&J from a good sandwich to a great one if followed correctly. First thing's first, you'll want to avoid using one specific type of bread.
Thick, crusty bread may be the best variety for dipping in oil or soup, but it's not ideal when it comes to PB&J's. Why? First of all, it doesn't have the best mouthfeel. Scraping the roof of your mouth on your sandwich is not the feeling you want when you eat this comfort food, and it can be hard to get both slices of bread (and the fillings) all together in each bite when they're so hefty. Plus, while the bread is the vehicle in a peanut butter and jelly, the spreads are the star of the show. When the outsides of your 'wich are so thick, it'll feel like you're just eating tons of dry, rough carbs. Your deliciously salty nut butter and sweet, fruity jam will get lost in the middle, defeating the purpose of eating a PB&J in the first place.
Bread types that will and won't work for PB&J sandwiches
So what types of bread fall under the thick and crusty category? In general, baguettes, sourdough, ciabatta, bread rolls (the kinds used in hoagies and subs), and French boule bread can all qualify here. In fact, many types of French bread (like pain au levain and pain aux noix) likely won't jive with your peanut butter and jelly sandwich, since they tend to boast pretty significant crusts. Of course, you'll want to use your judgment when looking at a specific loaf — since, for example, some sourdoughs come with thinner crusts. You may also want to stay away from bagels, focaccia, or anything else that can be challenging to get your whole mouth around in one bite.
But luckily, there are plenty of bread varieties that are ideal in a PB&J. There's a reason you often see these sandwiches made with white bread. Not only do the thin, soft slices pair perfectly with luscious spreads, but their subtle sweetness matches the jelly's. In the same vein, sugary varieties like cinnamon raisin bread will bring the perfect flavor and texture. Wheat or multigrain, brioche, potato bread, and challah are also beautiful choices, as well as fluffy biscuits or dinner rolls (for mini PB&J's). In general, if it's pillowy and squishy, it's good to go here.