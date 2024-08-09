Why Crusty Bread Is The Absolute Best For Dipping In Oil

The best part about dining out at a fine restaurant isn't always the impressive entrees or over-the-top desserts — it's the plate of bread and dipping oil served to tide you over until the rest of the food arrives. While no one is going to complain about the type of bread that lays before them, it's fair to say that some breads are, frankly, better-suited for dipping than others.

The ideal type of bread for sloshing around in that small bowl of oil is undoubtedly one with a solid ratio of crispy crust to soft interior. The reason for this is simple: Structural integrity. Bread that is far too soft and lacks any sort of rigidity (consider ho-hum sandwich bread) is going to disintegrate the second it hits that bowl of oil. It will leave you awkwardly trying to fish out that slice with your fork, and inevitably offer a bite that's far too oily to be enjoyable. Plus, there's something satisfying about getting that perfectly crusty bread, with a crunchiness that requires deft movement of your molars to break it apart.