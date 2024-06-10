The Bread Swap To Try For Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches With Extra Flavor

These days, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are generally designated to kids' lunches, after-school snacks, and grown-up meals when you're in a rush (or feeling like indulging in some good, old-fashioned nostalgia). But did you know that PB&J's were once considered a fancy treat? Considering the unapologetic deliciousness of tasting creamy, salty peanut butter and cool, sweet jelly on your tongue all in one bite, we'd love to get back to those days — and one of the easiest ways to upgrade your sandwich starts with the bread.

There is absolutely a time and place for fluffy white bread on your PB&Js. But if you want yours to take a more dessert-like turn, swap it out with cinnamon raisin instead. You won't necessarily be sacrificing your white bread here, since cinnamon raisin loaves are typically just elevated versions of the white stuff. But you will get a warm spice that pairs perfectly with both peanut butter and the fruit in jelly, plus a hefty dose of sugar that comes with most of these slices. And since raisins are simply dried grapes, their sweetness and mild tang will both elevate and slightly balance out the saccharine flavor of your sandwiches.