The Bread Swap To Try For Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches With Extra Flavor
These days, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are generally designated to kids' lunches, after-school snacks, and grown-up meals when you're in a rush (or feeling like indulging in some good, old-fashioned nostalgia). But did you know that PB&J's were once considered a fancy treat? Considering the unapologetic deliciousness of tasting creamy, salty peanut butter and cool, sweet jelly on your tongue all in one bite, we'd love to get back to those days — and one of the easiest ways to upgrade your sandwich starts with the bread.
There is absolutely a time and place for fluffy white bread on your PB&Js. But if you want yours to take a more dessert-like turn, swap it out with cinnamon raisin instead. You won't necessarily be sacrificing your white bread here, since cinnamon raisin loaves are typically just elevated versions of the white stuff. But you will get a warm spice that pairs perfectly with both peanut butter and the fruit in jelly, plus a hefty dose of sugar that comes with most of these slices. And since raisins are simply dried grapes, their sweetness and mild tang will both elevate and slightly balance out the saccharine flavor of your sandwiches.
Get a little nutty with bread and filling options
While you can slap some peanut butter and jelly on cinnamon raisin slices and call it a (tasty) day, you don't have to stop there. A white bread base is common for these loaves, but that's not the only option you have with cinnamon raisin-flavored slices. These days, you can find gluten-free, sourdough, sprouted grain, and even organic versions with whole wheat incorporated. If you want more of a dessert feel, try potato bread with these flavors, which will typically be a little sweeter than even the regular kind; or a loaf with additional ingredients incorporated, such as vanilla or pecans. And for a juiced-up breakfast option, swap out the bread entirely for a cinnamon raisin bagel or thin.
For the closest jelly (or jam) pairing possible to your new slices, choose a grape jar. Or, to add some unexpected texture, you can incorporate sauteed grapes into your sandwich. And to counteract the chewiness of the raisins in the bread, go for a creamy peanut butter over chunky. Feel free to also spread a little cream cheese between your slices (especially if you're using a bagel) for some richness and tang, or drizzle on some honey for even more sugary goodness. And to jazz up the whole concoction, toast your bread slices beforehand or grill the whole sandwich. You won't go back to the basic PB&J formula ever again.