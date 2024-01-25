Add Sauteed Grapes To Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches For A Tangy Kick

Plenty of bonafide grownups still crave peanut butter and jelly, whether it's throwback nostalgia or a genuine love of the combo. Either way, it's okay to embrace that feel-good PB&J sandwich, especially because it brings some nutritional value to the table. Certain types of bread provide fiber and protein, while peanut butter does the same with an added bonus of healthy fats, according to Healthline. Then there's the defining jelly part of the sandwich, a crucial factor that makes or breaks the grand finale.

A quick spread of the P and the J is fine for lunchboxes or on-the-go gobbling, but there's a more sophisticated way to approach peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at home. It involves grapes, but not in the typical sense of simply choosing grape jelly. In this upgraded PB&J sandwich, you'll sauté fresh grapes and spread them over the peanut butter for a tangy flavor kick. It can also add texture, depending how long you let the grapes break down in the pan.

Sautéed grapes can definitely hold their own next to the peanut butter, but if you just can't let go of the jelly part, no worries; sautéed grapes can complement the classic duo, nestling as a trio within the bread as usual. Several iterations of sautéed grapes exist, but if foregoing the sweet jelly, you'll want a sauté that includes some type of sugar or honey.