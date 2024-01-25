Add Sauteed Grapes To Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches For A Tangy Kick
Plenty of bonafide grownups still crave peanut butter and jelly, whether it's throwback nostalgia or a genuine love of the combo. Either way, it's okay to embrace that feel-good PB&J sandwich, especially because it brings some nutritional value to the table. Certain types of bread provide fiber and protein, while peanut butter does the same with an added bonus of healthy fats, according to Healthline. Then there's the defining jelly part of the sandwich, a crucial factor that makes or breaks the grand finale.
A quick spread of the P and the J is fine for lunchboxes or on-the-go gobbling, but there's a more sophisticated way to approach peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at home. It involves grapes, but not in the typical sense of simply choosing grape jelly. In this upgraded PB&J sandwich, you'll sauté fresh grapes and spread them over the peanut butter for a tangy flavor kick. It can also add texture, depending how long you let the grapes break down in the pan.
Sautéed grapes can definitely hold their own next to the peanut butter, but if you just can't let go of the jelly part, no worries; sautéed grapes can complement the classic duo, nestling as a trio within the bread as usual. Several iterations of sautéed grapes exist, but if foregoing the sweet jelly, you'll want a sauté that includes some type of sugar or honey.
Sauté grapes on stovetop to boost PB&J flavor
Regardless of what you're sautéing, it traditionally takes place on a stovetop. This is especially true when breaking down the consistency of grapes for sauces or spreads. If the goal is spreading sautéed grapes over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it takes constant attention and a gentle touch, watching for that just-right moment between slightly chunky and dripping liquid. Like jelly, you want it thick and spreadable, with only a slight penchant for oozing out the sides.
It's also worth noting the adult-friendly option of eating peanut-butter toast topped with sautéed grapes, similar to avocado toast or a French tartine. In this case, the chunkier the sauté, the better. Some chefs take an even lighter hand and sauté grapes, either whole or sliced, until they're soft but not yet saucy. This approach takes less than a minute in the pan, sautéing the grapes in cooking oil until softened. For this option, it's best to make a PB&J with the usual peanut butter and jelly, then strategically place the softened grapes on top.
Any type of sautéed grape works for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but for extra punchy flavor, choose slightly tart or tangy grapes like red Champagne, cotton candy, or Thomcord. When omitting the jelly, be sure to add sweetness to the sauté using either sugar, honey, or both. Raise the adult-PB&J factor by stirring in herbs such as rosemary or thyme.